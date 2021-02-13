The extension of the pandemic complicates the situation of the self-employed: find out what options they have

The prolongation of the health and economic crisis has exhausted the resilience of many businesses. A situation that has affected sectors such as hotels and small businesses to a greater extent, mostly in the hands of self-employed workers. The insurance comparator Acierto.com wanted to analyze this context. Why is there insurance to protect you on these occasions? What options is the government offering to these groups? Is the aid sufficient?

The pandemic, responsible for the loss of jobs and the closure of businesses

Almost a year after the onset of COVID-19 and the state of alert that crippled the entire country, the situation is not improving for sectors such as hospitality, nightlife and small businesses. They are the ones who continue to suffer the most from the effects of the tightening of measures. In fact, many owners have been forced to close their doors; some temporarily and some permanently.

Specifically, the data speaks of the closing of 25 drink bars per day, only during the month of November, in certain regions of Spain. And 10% of stores that have not reopened, after confinement. These are just a few examples of how the health crisis has affected these sectors. The figures for the self-employed are no better: it was not until January that they were laid off at 14,668. In short: every day of the month, 473 freelancers lowered the blinds on their companies.

Alarming figures that do not improve the aid offered by the government or the autonomous communities – such as the subsidy of social security contributions or the extension of quarterly tax payments.

It is precisely because of this situation that the government will reform the legal framework in order to be able to offer more direct assistance to the self-employed and to businesses. The aim is to provide a national legislative framework so that European state aid regulations can be applied. The objective is to protect the productive fabric and employment according to the viability of the companies affected by the crisis, as established by the European Union, which provides the funds for this aid. However, while waiting for the new changes, there are other options to deal with the temporary cessation of activity.

Business insurance: a solution to deal with temporary cessation of activity

Faced with temporary closures, for example, having commercial insurance can be a solution. The daily allowance for temporary cessation of activity is part of the usual guarantees of these insurances. Thanks to this guarantee, the insured receives a daily amount (up to an agreed maximum) for a fixed period. For example, from 200 euros per day up to a maximum of 30 days. It all depends, yes, on the guarantees contracted.

It is possible, in some cases, that the temporary cessation of activity is considered only in very specific cases; for example, in the event of a loss involving property damage or theft. The most desirable thing, according to Acierto.com, is to consult the policy that we have contracted.

Cessation of self-employed workers: state aid

On the other hand, and in the event of total dismissal, as members of the special scheme for self-employed workers, this group enjoys special protection. A self-employed person who has to cease his activity can benefit from a social security benefit for this eventuality. A benefit that is included in the fees that the self-employed pay each month (0.70% of their contribution base).

The amount of the CATA (Cessation of Activity of Self-Employed Workers) benefit is equivalent to 70% of the average regulatory basis recorded during the twelve months immediately preceding the cessation of activity. This is the minimum period that must have been indicated to access the service. The minimum and maximum amount to be received is also determined by whether or not the self-employed person has dependent children. The duration depends on the months indicated before the termination. In addition, it must be justified that the cessation of the activity is involuntary.

