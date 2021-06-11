Employee employment prospects: find out what the current priorities of European workers are

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in cloud business applications for finance and human resources, today released the first results of its European survey “The Employee Perspective: Understanding Worker Sentiment and Priorities in all of Europe” which reveals that European workers are concerned about the impact of the pandemic on their careers. For some, the drastic shift towards teleworking means a loss of essential opportunities in terms of acquiring new responsibilities and skills.

Workday partnered with Yonder Consulting (formerly Populus), a research and strategy consultancy, to conduct the quantitative study across Europe. Yonder surveyed more than 17,000 mid-level workers and employees of organizations with more than 250 workers in nine European markets.

The highlights of the survey are as follows:

Employees remain positive about leadership in uncertain times, with executives in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and the UK viewed as the most favorable by employees. Almost half of workers (44%) in the UK, Spain and Italy admit missing out on opportunities to acquire new responsibilities and skills. Just over a quarter of employees (26%) believe they have missed opportunities to develop their careers, including 47% of young people between the ages of 18 and 34, who are concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on their lives. employment opportunities. .

The study also found that 25% of employees are looking to change jobs in the next twelve months, hoping to find better career development, a more interesting position and better pay. However, only 12% say their desire to change jobs was motivated by their company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the hardships caused by the pandemic, 30% of employees still believe they will receive a pay rise next year, although Spaniards and Italians have less hope, with only 23% and 18%, respectively, they think they will get a raise. On the other hand, in Sweden, more than half of the respondents (52%) think that their salary will increase. A competitive salary is the most motivating factor when looking for a new job in any market, with 54% saying they would not be willing to reduce their salary due to more flexible working conditions .

Workday helps HR leaders around the world manage their return to work and lead this dynamic environment. This includes the ability to assess staff and workplace readiness for reinstatement based on employee sentiment and eligibility. Additionally, organizations can use Workday to personalize the employee experience and provide career development advice for each employee, based on an understanding of each employee’s professional skills and interests, as well as the skills essential to the organization.

Employees are positive towards leaders

To assess employee perceptions of the overall performance of their current leaders, the research team conducted a factor analysis. Using data collected from 13 attributes, they were able to combine it into a single measure: the Leadership Index score. This assessment serves as a sample of what an employee thinks about the performance of the leadership of the organization in which they are working at that time. A score below 100 means that leaders in certain markets are performing below average, and a score above 100 means those leaders are performing above average.

The Leadership Index score showed that leaders from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and the UK are rated highest by employees.

In countries where the performance of leaders is above average (Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom), employees are more likely to understand the role they will play in the future of the organization (65 %, 64%, 63% and 62% respectively). Executives from the UK and the Netherlands were rated the most empathetic by their employees (64% and 65% respectively), while executives from the Netherlands (55%), Switzerland (54%) and Germany ‘Germany (53%)%) were considered the best to manage change.

Confidence in management

Nearly half of executives believe they have managed 2020 well by prioritizing employee health and safety (59%) and showing empathy (55%). Almost half of employees (49%) believe that the management of their company has handled the change well.

Most workers believe management communication has been maintained or strengthened in 2020, especially those working in the UK (85%) and Italy (88%).

The study offers very positive insight into how organizations across Europe have adapted to the radical changes in working models that the pandemic has demanded. Although nearly half of employees (46%) say they rarely, if ever, worked from home before 2020, more than half say they are less stressed (53%) and more productive (56%) working from home in 2020 .

Motivation

Almost half of employees have recently encountered a challenge to motivate themselves. This appears to be caused by factors such as:

Lack of contact and interaction with other employees (27%) People miss their colleagues (21%) The pandemic makes work less important (23%)

Workers in the Netherlands are the most likely to feel satisfied, productive and motivated. They also show a lower level of fatigue, just like the Germans.

Tools and training

While 84% of employees say they can access the information they need and 67% believe that sufficient support has been provided when working from home, 66% have not received any training on how to work effectively from home .

