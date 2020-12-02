Find out what will be the five essential skills in 2021

COVID-19 has accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution, activating a technological breakthrough in all professional sectors.

As a result of this change, companies will need to have professionals who enable and maximize the value of this transformation.

The World Economic Forum predicted in 2018 that 75 million jobs could be lost from 2022 due to the automation of several processes, while 133 million new jobs could be created if the necessary mechanisms are put in place.

In January 2020, the WEF again warned: “The world is facing a recycling emergency. We need to train over a billion people by 2030. ” According to the organization, companies must implement a long-term, comprehensive strategy that ensures their people have the skills they need. For this, the FME advises to achieve a learning transformation that simultaneously focuses on continuous retraining and real work.

A 2020 study by PwC (Global Survey of CEOs) highlights that 75% of CEOs fear they will not know if they will have the talents they need for the future, but only 18% have made progress in the implementation training and / or education programs for your employees. 77% of professionals surveyed will be open to improving their skills and abilities.

Robert Walters, a global consulting firm for the search and specialist selection of middle managers and executives, has just published The Future of Work guide, in which essential skills now are discussed. According to the report, a large number of professionals – with a particular focus on those in leadership positions – will need to undergo requalification and skills upgrading in order to acquire these 5 key skills:

1 – Technological sensitivity

Professionals who, in addition to seeing the commercial potential of technology, also have a strategic and transversal vision that inspires their colleagues. They should have been exposed to digital transformation and had the sensitivity to play their role as technologies continue to develop and influence their role, their market and their teams.

2 – Economic intelligence

Data will be the fuel that powers new products, services and innovations. Professionals are required to convert data into business intelligence. Information management and the efficient use of big data will be crucial: this ability will allow professionals to be more efficient, better understand market opportunities, apply fair profitability to projects and get the most out of productivity of their work teams. .

3 – Change leadership

Markets will change faster and faster, so organizations will need leaders to guide and motivate their teams, to help them succeed in this context of continuous change, in a highly volatile and unpredictable environment.

4 – Virtual corporate culture

Many organizations will increase remote working, a modality that requires professionals to have the ability to collaborate and foster a digital business culture.

5 – Crisis management

In a very complex market, organizations will demand professionals who proactively assess and mitigate risk, assert themselves and help organizations through tough times.

