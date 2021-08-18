Find out which are the five most requested jobs in the cybersecurity sector

More and more companies see the need for professionals specialized in cybersecurity, alongside the importance of investing in technology. Cybersecurity jobs remain in high demand, highlighting five key security jobs that offer new opportunities for seasoned professionals.

From Aicad Business School, its CEO Hermel Balczar tells you which are the five most requested jobs in cybersecurity:

1. Cybersecurity Engineer

It is the most requested security post in recent years, positioned at an intermediate level and increasingly requested by organizations. They are professionals who design and implement security systems to stop high-level cyber attacks. The cybersecurity expert develops security plans and policies, implements solutions and mitigates vulnerabilities, investigates breaches and responds to incidents.

As the number and severity of threats increase, organizations also need experts to design new systems to stop them.

2. Cyber ​​security analyst

He is a professional who is on the front line of cyber defense within organizations, constantly monitoring threats and monitoring the network for possible security vulnerabilities. Using information gathered from threat monitoring tools and other sources, they identify, analyze and report past or future events that may affect the network.

3. Network architect

He is responsible for the implementation, design and testing of secure and cost-effective computer networks, including local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), internet connections, intranets and other communication systems. of data. It is responsible for updating software and hardware, planning the implementation of security patches or other defenses to protect the network against vulnerabilities. Research new network technologies to better analyze current data and estimate how future business growth might affect the network.

In his role, he reports to senior management on how network security factors should be maintained and used in business strategies. Therefore, his communication skills are important.

4. Cyber ​​security consultant

This specialist fulfills a dual role, that of attacker and defender to exploit vulnerabilities and detect weaknesses in the organization’s network, systems and applications. His position, which is increasingly in demand, is filled by external security teams in professional services companies.

5. Cybersecurity administrator

There are two categories in the duties of the cybersecurity administrator: program security officers, who focus on risk management and mitigation, and technical security officers, who are in charge of monitoring of specific systems and equipment (firewalls, intrusion tests, encryption, etc.).

