Find out which trends and challenges will mark internal corporate communication in 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 03 February 2021



We are facing the year of change and some of the worst challenges of the past decade. In business, internal communication has become an essential and strategic tool for companies to achieve business goals and take care of workers, and is now part of the agendas of management teams. After a devastating year, it has become clear that the employee is the cornerstone of sustaining corporate strategies in times of uncertainty. Everything has changed and the importance of internal communication has also changed. Here are the trends that will mark 2021 in internal communication, according to Grayling:

Share the strategy. It’s time to share your organization’s transformation plans and goals with employees and other stakeholders. Strengthening the role of internal communication, which during the pandemic has already proven its importance. Internal communication is essential for communicating difficult decisions, complex information to diverse audiences, and for helping to manage uncertainty and fear. Direct communication. In situations like the one we live in, communication tends to be transmitted clearly, simply, and frequently. A functional hybrid model. In this new stage where there is part of the staff in the office and another telework, it will be essential to find communication channels to keep employee engagement at a high level. Employees and businesses have discovered the benefits of remote working and the flexibility has become unquestionable. We will have to rethink the formats and combine the virtual and the face-to-face. More security and flexibility. Given the situation we are in, the choice of workplace will tend to be more flexible, and working hours will have to be balanced with the needs of family or personal life. It will be necessary to seek the well-being of employees in all aspects and also mentally. New messages and formats for each step. We live in a changing situation, which requires messages and formats to evolve to give employees the information they need at every stage. In addition, there will be a trend towards consensus on how to communicate to facilitate this work for all spokespersons. Changes in the management of the employee experience. We now find ourselves facing a new challenge: managing the experience with hybrid models, which combine face to face and working from home; and ERTE staff. Maintaining employee engagement and motivation will remain essential in 2021, a year in which vaccines should return to normal. Maintain ongoing communication with senior management. It is time to communicate to employees in a clear and transparent manner the strategy, the vision of the future, the investments in innovation and the actions taken. You should always prioritize frankness over charisma: be honest and show vulnerability to be credible. The employee at the center Better knowledge of the employee and anticipation of their needs, greater hyper-segmentation thanks to big data which will allow us to get to know our employees better. Promotion of brand ambassadors. The brand is our employees and that is why it is important to convert employees into prescribers, which is fundamental for the success of companies. The role of managers will be more important than ever. Considered a reliable source of information on corporate strategy and the pandemic. Internal communication will tend to continue to value the role of leaders as communicators. Their performance is essential to avoid uncertainties and negative emotions among staff. Training of managers. training has a very relevant role. Remember the importance of their role and provide them with guidelines to promote efficiency and productivity. So now that telecommuting seems to drag on and on, help them develop long-term remote work strategies. Rehabilitation of HR departments. The human resources department had to undertake a series of changes in its processes due to the pandemic. Now you need to maintain fluid communication about new protocols, action plans, security measures, etc. In addition, the relationship between HRD and Internal Communication must become more and more frequent. Listening to Customers and Employees Customers and employees need to feel heard and with the changes we are going through, the needs of both are different. It should be remembered that employees are the ones who are in contact with the customer, which is why it is important to maintain continuous listening, both through personal communication and employee surveys, which are extremely useful. to exploit the general climate of the company. collect suggestions. This information will be very useful for companies to establish their future projects. Review crisis communication practices. The economic and health situation is devastating many companies which are forced to develop ERTE or to plan ERE. It is time to review crisis communication practices and provide training in this area so that leaders learn to communicate in these circumstances. Agile methodology as a model. It is becoming more and more important in HR departments to set up flatter and simpler structures.

