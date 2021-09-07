Large Companies Engage in Audiovisual Content Creation: Find Out Why It’s Worth Investing

The pandemic has caused, and continues to cause, an avalanche of change at the corporate level, especially in the exploitation of digital tools, technologies and gadgets. Large companies find themselves in a position and in the need to adapt to a new scenario where face-to-face formats are increasingly rare, in favor of digital and audiovisual formats (meetings, courses, training, consumption of services and products…).

The current market demands the use and exploitation of digital tools and resources, which was once used in a complementary way within companies and which, today, has become one of the main assets of companies to consolidate their presence and leadership in the sector. sector.

The creation of audiovisual content in business is booming

Over the past year, there has been an exponential growth in terms of content creation in video and digital formats, largely due to this new situational context that the pandemic is forcing us to experience. Face-to-face meetings have declined, online training has increased, and companies are now investing significantly more in developing digital and technological experiences for their employees.

It is also necessary to underline a tool which is currently more than ever used in its history: the video format. Perhaps we are facing one of the oldest and most exploited resources within companies, but it is hardly today that it is positioned again as the main digital tool of large companies under all its formats.

There are a number of factors that have fueled the rise of video, especially humans. The working society (a little tired by its personal and professional situation), demands fresher and closer solutions such as video, but also other audiovisual formats which help to humanize training processes within companies. Professionals need closeness, which is why what is seen in a video becomes the best option for providing realism and closeness.

Likewise, we must highlight another important factor that has contributed to the increase in the creation of audiovisual content within companies, and we refer to the boom in the consumption of series and films on the different platforms available on the market (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +…). This confirms that the video format is an element of great impact that allows it to capture the attention of different audiences and audiences.

Production of audiovisual content in the purest Netflix style

The consulting firm Psicosoft, with more than three decades of experience in the sector, has fully embarked on the production of audiovisual content, offering business solutions to all companies wishing to boost their activity. “With our own film set, we are able to offer our clients a complete multimedia service: from analysis, information gathering and script design by our expert consultants to recording and post-production. production by our technical team ”, explains Jacobo Quintans, CTO at Psicosoft.

In addition to the filming process, Psicosoft has a collaboration with a television series production company, which allows them to offer the client a more elaborate and even more professional recording. Quintans states that “for BBVA we are developing a product with a very professional style based on the CSI concept: we recorded on site, with extensive pre and post production. These contents will serve as a common thread for an online course ”.

In the same vein, Quintans adds that the firm has just “launched an online platform similar to Netflix, which allows the integration and viewing of audiovisual pieces and offers participants a learning experience similar to that of the famous streaming platform: intuitive, visual and shocking. . “

Psicosoft is no longer distinguished by the simple technical fact of having resources such as cameras or a complete film set, but they pamper in detail everything that refers to the scripts of the plot, to support clients at the level of the development, derived from everything the expert offers to be an HR consulting firm with over 30 years of experience in the market. It is not a simple recording, it is all the development of it in order to achieve the objectives.

Psicosoft Success Stories

Jacobo Quintans reports that “at Psicosoft we are at a point where in recent months we have offered solutions of this type to important clients such as Jansen or Indra. And that in addition to being able to go to the client’s premises to record, we can offer this type of collaboration to do more complex things ”.

When we talk about going to the customer, two possible options open up:

As part of a training project that we want to include audiovisual resources, to give more realism, we record in the client’s office. Many times we do experiential, training activities and the client asks us to be able to save it for internal distribution, as Indra usually does.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric