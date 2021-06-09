Finding data in Microsoft Teams meetings will be much easier

While many would venture to think that Microsoft Teams was born dead because it arrived too late in the workspace market, time has shown that when Redmond wants something, they get it. At least when they devote the necessary resources to it.

Microsoft Search will be integrated with Teams

Now, after learning that the company will be introducing such an important feature as end-to-end encryption for in-app calls, we found out that Microsoft Search will be integrated into the app as well.

As many of you already know, Microsoft Teams already enables real-time meeting transcription. A function which, while making it easier for us to follow a certain meeting, also allows us to review it once it is over. Feature that will lead to integration with Microsoft Search.

Find meeting data very easily

That way, when we want to search for a certain topic that has been discussed, we will only have to use Microsoft Search, and it will offer us all the meetings in which that topic was discussed. A much faster and easier way to find specific appointments, dates, or details that have been covered in a meeting by Microsoft Teams.

However, despite the fact that this new feature is already appearing in the Microsoft 365 base guide, the company has not indicated when it will be implemented in the service. It will therefore be time to wait. What do you think of this new function of the application?