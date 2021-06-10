Firdous ashiq awan slaps ppp mna qadir mandokhel: Watch: Imran Khan’s close leader grabbed Pakistani MP’s collar, slapped in TV show

islamabad

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, a close associate of the often controversial Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, slapped a Pakistani MP while recording a TV show. It is said that the victim was Qadir Mandokhel of the PPP party of deputy Bilawal Bhutto. While recording the TV show, Firdous Ashiq Awan became so enraged that he licked MP Qadir.

Firdous Ashiq Awan was previously Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan and is currently Special Assistant to the CM of Punjab Province in Pakistan. This slapping video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the leader of Imran Khan’s PTI party, is seen abusing. It is said that this incident occurred during the recording of a show on Express TV by journalist Javed Chaudhary.

“A PPP deputy slapped in self-defense”

Later, Firdous Ashiq Awan released a statement saying that PPP MP Qadir Mandokhel abused and threatened him and his father. Firdous said he slapped the PPP MP in self-defense. Qadir Mandokhel forced him to do so. She said she would file a moral harassment complaint against Qadir Mandokhel.

Firdous said: ‘The full video of this incident should be released so people know I was forced to do so. My political reputation and my reputation were at stake during the show. I’m talking to my lawyers about this whole thing. Dr Firdous was once the special assistant of Imran Khan, but she was dismissed from her post for abuse of the chessboard, political appointments. He was also accused of taking 10 percent commission from the government advertising budget.