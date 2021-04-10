First Arab Astronaut: First Female UAE Astronaut in Arab World: First UAE Astronaut

Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates are entering a golden phase in the field of space science. Last year it became the first Arab country to send a mission to Mars and will now achieve a feat. The country chose its first female astronaut. Nora Al Matrushi was elected astronaut along with Mohammed Al Mulla. Nora was chosen from 4,000 people.

Had a hobby since childhood

A graduate of the second batch of the Emirates Astronauts program, Nora, 28, will now begin training with the US space agency NASA Astronaut. The Vice President and Leader of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced it. Khaleej Times reported in her report that Nora, born in 1993, had been interested in space and astronomy since childhood. She used to go to stargazing events.

Work in science for many years

After graduating in Mechanical Engineering from the University of the United Arab Emirates, she became a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He finished first in the Mathematics Olympics in 2011. She was an engineer at the National Petroleum Construction Company and vice president of the company’s youth council for five years. He has worked in the field of science as a volunteer for many years.

Campaign to inspire young people

Previously, the UAE’s Mars Mission Hope project director Omran Sharaf said the government wanted to inspire young people and base its economy on knowledge. The good thing is that its effect is already visible. Now the university offers 5 new undergraduate pure science courses and the interest of young people in space science is increasing.

The UAE’s Mission Hope is expected to meet the hope of going further in the country’s space science. In 2019, Hajja Al Mansuri became the first person in the UAE to visit space. He was on the International Space Station for an eight-day mission. The UAE has several ambitious plans related to space. He wants to send unmanned planes to the moon by 2024.

Nora