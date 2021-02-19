First black hole discovered: the first black hole discovered is bigger than expected: the first black hole is much bigger

A massive black hole 7,200 light years from Earth is 50% larger than previous estimates. This has been claimed in a new study. Cygnus-X-1 is the first black hole discovered by astronomers. It was found in 1964 when two Geigers were sent into counter space with a rocket. With the help of the enormous Very Long Baseline Array and other advanced telescopes, it was discovered that this black hole’s mass is 21 times greater than the sun. Astronomers at Curtin University in Australia say this is a record for directly observed black holes so far.

Stephen Hawking lost the bet

This observation was made on the basis of the fall of matter in it. New data has shown that its distance from Earth is also 20% greater than previous estimates. Very Long Baseline Array is a radio telescope equivalent to the continent. It is distributed in 10 dishes in many states of America. With this, astronauts measure the distance of other objects based on the distance between the Earth and the Sun. There is also an interesting anecdote associated with the discovery of this black hole. When it was confirmed in 1990 to be a black hole, British physicist Sir Stephen Hawking lost a stipulation he made to Professor Kip Thorne about his status. They said it was not a black hole.

Far from the earth

The study’s principal investigator, James Miller-Jones, says the same object can be detected based on the background when viewed from different locations. In 6 days, the entire orbit of the black hole was observed and then compared to the observations made in 2011. This showed that this system is far from the previous estimate and is also huge. This star and his companion complement each other in 5 and a half days. Its giant blue companion star is 22 times larger than the sun and its mass is 41 times that of the sun.

How was it done?

It is assumed that the star, which would be made up of this huge black hole, would not have lost much of its mass. In such a situation, how do you make a black hole a puzzle? Large black holes far from Earth can only be identified by gravitational rays. The black hole in the Cygnus-X-1 system was perhaps a star 60 times the size of the first Sun and would have disappeared 10 thousand years ago. Scientists have also discovered that this black hole is approaching the speed of any other black hole and light. This is the highest speed ever.