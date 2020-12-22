First call center for the Madrina Foundation for the 2020 Solidarity Insurance Awards

The Aon Foundation honors the “ Carla Program: First Attention Call Center ” of the Madrina Foundation in the framework of the Solidarity Insurance Awards 2020

The Aon Foundation received the Madrina Foundation’s “Carla Program: First Attention Call Center” through the Konecta Foundation at the 20th Annual Solidarity Insurance Awards, which is held online today. With the help of the Aon Foundation and the Konecta Foundation, the Madrina Foundation will optimize its switchboard by providing it with the technology necessary to respond and take care of its beneficiaries, mothers and babies in extremely vulnerable situations, more effectively. Conrado Gimnez, president of the Madrina Foundation, thanked the award and said that “during the pandemic the call center received around 15 calls per minute related to food and health risks”.

Pedro Tomey, managing director of the Aon Espaa Foundation, said that “Covid-19 has forced digitization to accelerate and underlined the importance of new technologies such as e-commerce, assistive robotics, telecommuting or real-time health monitoring and diagnosis ”. He also expressed his pride and satisfaction in helping third-sector entities adapt to the circumstances of a new digital age: “The Carla program: Madrina Foundation’s call center of first attention is a prime example. technological improvement which can serve more beneficiaries with greater efficiency ”.

The Solidarity Insurance Awards, organized by Inese, are an opportunity to publicize and recognize various social projects, as well as to promote the social function of Insurance and the way in which companies contribute to building a better, fairer and better society. more egalitarian.

