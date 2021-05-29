First case of Indian variant of coronavirus detected in Pakistan Imran Khan government in tension: Now a variant of Corona found in Pakistan has reached India, Imran government in tension

Strong points:

Corona virus variant wreaking havoc in India has now reached neighboring Pakistan

Corona virus variant B.1.617.2 wreaking havoc in India has now reached neighboring Pakistan. The first case of a variant of the corona virus found in India appeared in Pakistan. Pakistan is already fighting the strain of Corona virus found in Britain. Now the Indian train has multiplied this crisis. A very deadly variant of the corona virus found in South Africa has also reached Pakistan.

Pakistan’s National Institute of Health on Friday detected 5 cases of the corona virus infected with the B.1.617.2 strain. Institute spokesperson Sajid Khan told the Dawn newspaper that cases of variants of the corona virus found in India in samples taken during the first week of May 2021 were found during genomic testing. Not only that, seven cases of variants of the corona virus found in South Africa have also been reported.

The spread of the Wuhan crown has changed in many forms so far

Khan said that for the first time in Pakistan, the first case of the corona variant found in India has emerged. He said the search has been launched for people who have come into contact with these patients. After the ravages of the Corona virus in India, Pakistan had banned the arrival of travelers from India. According to the World Health Organization, this deadly strain of the corona virus has now spread to more than 50 countries. Let us tell you that the corona virus spread from the city of Wuhan in China has changed many forms so far.

Corona cases worldwide over 16.96 crore

Corona cases have jumped to 16.96 crore worldwide. So far, 35.2 lakh people have died in this epidemic. These figures were shared by Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide corona cases and the number of deaths are respectively 169,623,439 and 3,525,023. The United States remains the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 33,999,680 respectively. and 607,726. India ranks second in terms of corona infection with 27,547,705 cases. Brazil is at number 456,753 in terms of Corona deaths. India is in third place. According to official figures in Pakistan, more than 20,000 people have died from the corona virus so far.