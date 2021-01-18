first interview after COVID-19 infections rebound

Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 07:47

Interview with Salvador Illa in “ Al Rojo Vivo ” after the rebound in coronavirus infections. This weekend, Spain recorded 57,000 new infections and 400 deaths, according to data provided by the autonomous communities.

Will there be home containment? The Minister of Health will have to answer this and other questions from Antonio García Ferreras after a week that ends with eight communities with an incidence of more than 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. According to data provided by Health, an average of 288 people died each day; In other words, on average, COVID has killed 12 people every hour.

All of Spain is at extreme risk, with the exception of the Canary Islands. There was an increase in their infections: 272 cases and 4 deaths. The community with the highest incidence is Extremadura, where deaths have increased to 15 and 1,037 new cases have been reported. Its development is very worrying: in barely a month, its cumulative incidence has increased eightfold and the occupation of COVID patients in their ICU has doubled.

Madrid has reported 2,110 positive cases and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, and 3,169 people are currently admitted to hospitals in the region. This represents the highest number of infections recorded on a Sunday since the community government updated this data on the weekend. As of Monday, the territory’s curfew is brought forward to 11 p.m. therefore, the hospitality industry also advances the closing time to 22:00, among other restrictions.

In Catalonia, the data is not good either, since all indicators that measure the impact of the virus continue to increase. As of Sunday, nearly 2,000 new infections were reported, a figure slightly lower than what was seen a few days ago when the more than 4,000 daily positives were surpassed. There have also been 81 deaths, or more than 18,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The risk of regrowth is also close to 800 points on Catalan territory. All eyes are now on the situation in hospitals. There are 133 new patients admitted, for a total of 2,630; 23 people had to enter the ICUs in the last hours, 548 people admitted with coronavirus in serious condition. For this reason, the government has decided to extend the restrictions for an additional week.

The saturation of hospitals also keeps the Valencian Community under control: seven hospital beds out of ten are already occupied. The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has already warned the population that “very hard days” are coming. A field hospital with a capacity of 80 patients has been opened in Alicante. After Saturday’s assessment, they have today reported more than 2,700 cases, warning of their worsening last month: their incidence has tripled and doubled the number of COVID patients admitted to the ICU.

The Principality of Asturias, for its part, communicated this Sunday 242 positive points and seven deaths. “This terrible third wave is already having an impact with an increase in the incidence of the coronavirus”, explained Adrián Barbón, President of the Principality of Asturias. The regional government has asked not to let its guard down and will implement new restrictions on Tuesday. In the case of Castilla y León, 1,802 cases and 15 deaths have been reported. The situation in Segovia is worrying, where the incidence has reached 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, ie three times the national average.

The Balearic Islands, although they recorded a slight decrease with 450 cases and one death, experienced a very negative development. In one month, its cumulative incidence doubled and COVID patients admitted to the ICU increased by 115%. Navarre has also certified a downward trend in infections, reporting 159 cases as of Sunday, its lowest figure from last week.

A slight drop also in Cantabria, which has recorded 149 cases, but the pressure on hospitals is worrying. Hospital beds have been increased to 200 at Valdecilla Hospital, with admissions tripling last week. In addition, they announce that they will suspend non-emergency surgeries and consultations. In Murcia, the nurses’ union also denounces that it is on the verge of collapse and calls for urgent measures from the regional government. As of Sunday, they reported 1,146 infections and nine deaths.

Aragon notifies this Sunday 714 infections and two deaths. It is this figure, the number of deaths, the one that shows the worst evolution. According to data provided by Health, this week we recorded a total of 1,440 deaths, or what is the same, every hour an average of 12 people died across Spain last week.