First live quadrilateral summit: United States, Japan, India, Australia

Washington

India echoed the first Quad Alliance summit to promote mutual cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Addressing the inaugural session of the summit, US President Joe Biden praised India’s growing strength. He said that Quod was an important area of ​​cooperation in the Indian Pacific region and that Quad member countries would strengthen their mutual cooperation for the manufacture of the Corona virus vaccine. At the same time, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison began his speech with Namaste. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga has also cited India on several occasions, describing it as a major force in the Indo-Pacific region.

America is committed to working with all of its allies

Biden said the United States is committed to working with you and all of our allies to maintain stability in the region. This group is particularly important because it is dedicated to practical solutions and tangible results.

Morrison emphasizes need for increased cooperation

Morrison said the four countries should create a new future. Cooperate with each other to maintain an inclusive Indian Pacific region. He said the Indo-Pacific will now determine the fate of the world in the 21st century. Indirectly targeting China, he said that as four leaders of great democracies, our partnership is a symbol of peace, stability and prosperity.

PM Modi told Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

During his address to this meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that I see this positive vision of the Quad as an extension of the ancient Indian philosophy “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. We treat the whole world as one family. He said we will establish an absolute, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific by advancing shared values.

Hai know quad

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was launched in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out after the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the Corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined.

China protests

Since the formation of this group, China has been irritated and constantly opposed to it. Amid the current military tension in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times continues to threaten India. At the same time, the edict is that India must stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment.