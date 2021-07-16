First lung transplant in Spain to a patient due to coronavirus sequelae

Professionals from Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona performed the first lung transplant in Spain to a 51-year-old patient infected with the coronavirus, as reported by Antonio Roman, director of care at the center.

“This is the first, but it will surely not be the last”, warned with concern the head of the thoracic surgery and lung transplant service of the center, Alberto Jáuregui, during a press conference, evoking the consequences left by disease.

The patient, who suffered no respiratory illness when he was infected with the coronavirus last January, spent 127 days in the intensive care unit (ICU) with a severe coronavirus infection, 122 of which with oxygenation extracorporeal “. is not working because of COVID-19,” said Jordi Riera, director of the centre’s ECMO program.

In this sense, the expert said the 51-year-old man had been admitted with severe bilateral pneumonia and using a ventilator to breathe. However, at 5 days, mechanical ventilation was not sufficient and he needed ECMO support.

ECMO, as Riera explained, is an extracorporeal oxygenation device that is connected to the patient to extract their blood and return it to the oxygenated body, and is used when the heart or lungs are not functioning, so it is not functioning. not cure, but rather it helps to “buy time” for the patient to recover.

After three months in intensive care, his lungs were still not responding

After spending three months online, his lungs were still unresponsive to him and diagnostic images showed there was no sign of improvement, so the professionals at Vall d’Hebron decided the “only possible alternative” was a lung transplant, Jáuregui reported. .

Marible Rochera, a professional in the Department of Anesthesiology, pointed out that the “challenge was even greater” because the lungs were not functioning at all, and they had no previous experience of a patient with extracorporeal oxygenation. also prolonged before a lung transplant.

A complicated nine-hour operation

Similarly, Jáuregui pointed out that it was a particularly complicated surgery due to the condition of the lungs and the length of time the patient was on oxygen. “I had never seen lungs like this. The color, the structure, the function. They were totally deteriorated,” he said.

Finally, the patient, who was on the preferred list to receive lungs, was operated on by a multidisciplinary team who performed the surgery for more than nine hours. Now the man is recovering from the operation in the factory and in a week he should be released and go home, although he still has “a very intense recovery” during which he will have to do some health care. rehabilitation, as Jáuregui said.

In addition, the specialist indicated that at this stage we still do not know exactly why patients without any respiratory pathology, as is the case of Jordi, find themselves in such an extreme situation because of the coronavirus, to the point of require a new lung, although he pointed out that things like obesity or immunosuppression increase the risk of complications after being infected with COVID-19.

For his part, the nurse responsible for coordinating transplants, Carme Vallès, wished to recall the “generosity” of the donor’s family, who “in a moment of maximum pain” authorized the extraction of the lung. “We can have all the technology in the world and the best professionals, but if there is no donor, there is no transplant,” he said.