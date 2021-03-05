First Quad Leaders Summit: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Says First Quad Leaders Summit To Be Held On China

Strong points:

Preparing to besiege China from the South China Sea east of Ladakh, the Australian Prime Minister announced that the heads of the countries of the Quad countries will meet. It will be the first time that the leaders of the four countries will sit together under the Quad Canberra

Preparations have been completed to surround the Chinese dragon showing Dadagiri from the South China Sea east of Ladakh. In an important development, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morison announced that soon the heads of Quad member countries will host a virtual meeting. It will be the first time that United States President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have come together under the quad.

Australian Prime Minister Maurition said the Quad is very important to the Indian Pacific region of the United States and our understanding. We are discussing this with the ASEAN partner countries. I look forward to the first meeting of the quad leaders. He said, “This will be the first meeting of its kind. I have had bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Japan on this matter. I look forward to this conversation and the in-person meeting that will follow. It has become a hallmark of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

‘All barked, but no one bit’ Chinese media tightened at quad meeting

China names NATO Indo-Pacific organization

Maurition said it would be an organization of four leaders and four countries working together for the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, which would be beneficial to all people in that region. This announcement by the Australian Prime Minister will not fail to provoke China, which considers this organization against itself. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who never tired of making fun of the Quad, named the organization Indo-Pacific NATO.

Wang Yi alleged that the United States is militarizing the region. Which can have fatal consequences. In Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, he recently said that strategic cooperation between the United States, Japan, Australia and India is part of Washington’s efforts to build the Indo-Pacific NATO. He warned that the move would undermine regional security.

Wang Yi laughed at the first quad

Wang Yi always made fun of Quod before that. He had said earlier that Quad is an idea thrown in the trash. This idea will end on its own like sea foam. However, at the second meeting of this organization, the senses of China are blown away by the positive attitude of the member countries. Chinese media are also saying various kinds of inflammatory things about the Quad.

Know what the quad is

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quadrilateral) was launched in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out after the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the Corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined. Since the formation of this group, China has constantly teased and opposed it. Amid the current military tension in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times continues to threaten India. At the same time, the edict is that India must stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment.