First quadrimester Response from China: First QUAD summit Response from China Cooperation between countries should not target a third party: China said at the Quod conference that the third should not be targeted by cooperation between countries

China’s sweats began to subside even before the first Quad meeting held tonight under America’s leadership. The dragon, who watches his neighbors on the matter, now sings the melody of peace, stability and development. Hours before the meeting began, China issued a statement that exchanges and cooperation among member countries of this organization should be based on mutual understanding and not target third parties. It is clear that China is pointing towards itself.

Countries must not unite to target third parties

Referring to China’s response to the Quadod conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the exchanges and cooperation between countries should help to increase mutual understanding and trust between countries. country rather than targeting third parties or third parties. the countries concerned will respect the principle of openness, inclusiveness and benefit for all and will avoid forming special groups and doing things that will be in the interest of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

PM Modi, Bidenus Morrison and Suga will participate

It is worth noting that US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga will attend this conference via digital and this is the first meeting of key leaders of this alliance of four countries.

Disruption in China due to Quad

China is in the grip of this Quad encounter. This is the reason why China also said a few days ago that the four countries will do things that are beneficial to regional peace and stability, and not “bad”. China’s Foreign Ministry said any regional cooperation framework should follow the principle of peaceful development and beneficial cooperation which is the current trend. He said: “ We hope that the countries concerned will keep in mind that the principles of openness, inclusion and beneficial cooperation are respected in the common interest of regional countries and that things should be done rather than to be at odds with regional peace, stability and stability. beneficial for prosperity ”.

First Quad Summit: How India, America, Japan and Australia will surround China through Quad? Learn the complete planning

Know what the quad is

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was launched in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out after the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the Corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined.

China protests

Since the formation of this group, China has been irritated and constantly opposed to it. Amid the current military tension in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times continues to threaten India. At the same time, the edict is that India must stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment.