First weather report for Mars: First weather report for Jerezo crater on Mars: First weather report for Mars published by Perverence Rover of NASA

US Space Assurance NASA’s Perseverance Rover first reported weather conditions for Mars. This rover, which landed in Jjero de Mars crater, said the temperature here drops to cooler overnight. The Mars Enviroment Dynamic Analyzer (MEDA) system installed in the Rover studied the temperature around it for 30 minutes at 10:25 p.m. on February 19.

Temperature minus 5 degrees in 30 minutes

Data sent by Perseverance Rover showed that when the system was on, the outside temperature was -4 Fahrenheit (-20 ° C), but within 30 minutes it dropped to -14 Fahrenheit (-25 ° C). Maida is designed with six types of environmental sensors to record dust levels and six atmospheric conditions.

Will be used for manned missions on Mars

This sensor also has the ability to measure any type of radiation on the surface. Apart from this, the preparations related to the human mission carried to Mars will also be carried out thanks to the data obtained from this sensor. Meda lead investigator Jose Antonio Rodríguez Manfredi said we have been eagerly awaiting data since the rover landed. Our device has landed safely and is now sending data.

Can reveal big about the weather of March

Jose Antonio Rodríguez Manfredi works at the Instituto National de Technica Aerospacial de Madrid in the Centro de Astrobiolia. He said that when we received Meda’s first report, that moment was the greatest moment of happiness for us. This gave us a lot of important data for further work and planning. Our system is running and sending its first weather data and images from SkyCam.

The system is installed in the arm of the rover

The Maida is mounted in the arm of the Perseverance Rover, which can be extended into the distance. It will also be removed from time to time to check the weather further. Its weight is about five and a half kilograms. It is able to sense air (both speed and direction), pressure, relative humidity, air temperature, soil temperature, and radiation (both from the sun and from the sun). ‘space).

The system also reported pressure on Mars

The system leaves the mobile every hour and after saving the data, it goes into standby mode inside the mobile. It is said that this system can also collect data in standby mode. Meda’s pressure sensor reported that the pressure on Mars at this time was 718 Pascals, while scientists at that time estimated as high as 705–735 Pascals depending on the model.