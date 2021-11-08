fish-hide-the-essence-of-human-hands

All human beings were first a single 0.1 millimeter cell. That ovum of our mother fertilized by a sperm from our father gave rise to two cells, then four, later eight. The result of this constant multiplication, however, is not a huge meatball of identical cells, but a person with an amazing brain and sophisticated hands capable of playing a Chopin nocturne on the piano. A laboratory in Seville has now illuminated this embryonic development and its results can cause existential anguish. The essence of those virtuous fingers – one of the apparently most human characteristics – was already present in the fish, according to the biologist Javier López-Ríos. “It is a lesson in humility. We are not necessarily special ”, he says.

To understand his experiments you have to travel to 1993, when one of the most bizarre episodes in the history of genetics occurred. A human being is made up of some 20 trillions of cells. Each of them, be it the foot or the brain, carries within it the same instruction manual: a DNA molecule divided into ones 20. 000 genes, with guidelines so that each cell knows what to do. That year of 1993, the American geneticist Robert Riddle discovered a new gene and decided to name it Sonic, after the blue hedgehog of the Sega video games, because when inactivated in the flies they presented a kind of strange spikes. The ingenious name lost its grace when the role of the gene in very serious human diseases was discovered. Doctors were forced to explain to parents that their dying son had a mutation in Sonic the hedgehog.

This controversially named gene contains the instructions for making a messenger protein that is sent to others. cells. “Basically, it’s like a e-mail ,” says López-Ríos. When the embryos have the four lumps that will end up being their limbs, the Sonic gene is activated in a few cells, which make proteins that travel to the rest of the nearby cells and start the development of the fingers. If there are few Sonic proteins, a two-fingered hand is formed. If there are too many, eight or nine fingers may appear on a single hand. Another gene, called Gli3, ensures that there are only five fingers in humans.

On the left, the hand of a mouse and the fin of a fish. On the right, the inactivation of the Gli3 gene causes more fingers to form on the hand and more bones on the fin. CABD

López-Ríos and his colleagues have observed that when the Gli3 gene is inactivated in mice, eight fingers are formed, instead of the usual five. But their surprise came when they turned off the Gli3 in fish, which obviously have no fingers. Mutant animals had bigger fins and more bones. “The essence of making fingers is buried in the fin of the fish,” says López-Ríos, from the Andalusian Center for Developmental Biology, in Seville.

The evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin maintains that beings We humans are “ghosts of animals from the past.” In the documentary Your inner fish (2014), Shubin narrated his Helicopter ride to the Canadian Arctic, armed with a rifle to defend against polar bears, in search of “fossils that show the history of our own bodies.” There he found the remains of the tiktaalik, an extinct animal that lived about 375 millions of years ago. years and was halfway between the primitive fish and the first four-legged amphibians that came out of the water and conquered the land.

The American scientist Neil Shubin, with the recreation of a tiktaalik, in Chicago in 2014. John Weinstein

Shubin, co-author of the new study, he believes that his mutant fish “reveal the deep history of our hands and our feet.” The researcher, from the University of Chicago (USA), explains that the Sonic and Gli3 mechanism arose “probably” some time ago 400 millions of years, facilitating the progressive increase in the size of the fins, finally transformed into robust legs to walk the planet. “The genetic tools that our hands create are very old, even before the extremities: they arrived hundreds of millions of years before the origin of our species,” says Shubin.

López-Ríos emphasizes that Sonic-like genes were already present even in cnidarians, the primitive group of invertebrate animals that includes jellyfish, suggesting that the quintessence of this genetic architecture appeared more than 600 millions of years. The geneticist Javier Sampedro, a scientific journalist from EL PAÍS, summed it up like this in his book Deconstructing Darwin (Critical editorial): “All the dazzling animal diversity on this planet, from the Carpet mites to culture ministers to cockles and worms that parasitize them, are nothing more than minor adjustments to a meticulous design plan that evolution invented only once, a few 600 millions of years”.

Juan Ramón Martínez, Silvia Naranjo, Ismael Sospedra, María del Valle and Javier López-Ríos, next to the olive tree in memory of the late José Luis Gómez Skarmeta. PACO PUENTES

The authors of the new work have carried out their experiments with medakas, some small freshwater fish typical of Japan that are ideal for science, because they do not stop reproducing and their embryos are transparent. In the animal facility of the Andalusian Center for Developmental Biology there are about 9. medakas, as explained by biologist Silvia Naranjo, co-author of the research. “Studies like this show you that there are structures that a priori seem not to have much to do with, but they do. Obviously we come from fish, there is no doubt ”, he stresses.

The new study was the idea of ​​Shubin and José Luis Gómez Skarmeta, a brilliant and charismatic Hispanic-Chilean scientist who died a year ago from cancer esophagus at 54 years. His colleagues recalled in an obituary in EL PAÍS that the researcher had dedicated his career to understanding how the genetic sequence controls the formation of organs in the embryo. And also to understand how those instructions changed over millions of years to transform a fin into a leg and a leg into a hand. And, finally, to find out which mutations, in that marvelous sequence that gave rise to Chopin’s hand, generate terrible congenital malformations. The new work, published this Monday in the prestigious journal PNAS , is the latest scientific victory for Gómez Skarmeta. Last Friday, his companions posed on the terrace of the Sevillian center next to an olive tree placed in his memory.

You can write to manuel@esmateria.com or follow SUBJECT in Facebook twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter .