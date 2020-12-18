Five CGPJ members propose that the entire body resign to force its renewal

Five members of the General Judicial Council (CGPJ) have proposed that its 21 members, who concluded their mandate more than two years ago, resign, in order to force the courts to conclude the agreements necessary for the renewal of the institution.

The particular vote, issued by the magistrate Álvaro Cuesta and supported by four other members of the progressive sector of the CGPJ – appointed on the proposal of the PSOE and the IU – affirms that the renewal of the governing body of judges is “a constitutional imperative” and that it represents “a serious attack on the stability of the democratic system”.

Likewise, he speaks of a “cunning and irresponsible attempt to manipulate the General Council of the Judiciary and the independence of the judiciary” and asserts that “anyone who blocks the renewal” of the CGPJ “must lose all hope of obtaining the credit. policy of his irresponsible conduct “.

A veiled allusion to the PP, but without mentioning it expressly, since the party of Pablo Casado refuses to agree on the new appointments of members if Unidos Podemos is present in the negotiations.

Other 16 members ask to report on government reform

This en bloc resignation proposal is signed by the same five members who also voted against the agreement backed by the 16 others, in which they call for Congress to be accountable for reforming the judiciary law that the government hears.

In addition, they ask the chamber to seek the advice of the Council of Europe before proceeding with the said reform, which would prevent the CGPJ from making appointments during its mandate. Precisely this Thursday, the CGPJ approved four others, including that of the president of the Social Chamber of the National Court.