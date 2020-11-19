Five jobs that can disappear because of “ machine learning ”

We already know that over the next decade around 3 million new jobs linked to the new digital age will be generated in Spain alone, according to a study by the IMF Business School. And it is that, currently entering the 4th industrial revolution, the world of work will change just as it has changed with the advancement of humanity. And in particular, with the entry of artificial intelligence into the game, around 75 million jobs will disappear in the years to come.

It can be a social conflict when it comes to what will happen to all those people who can be replaced by machines.

And it is that according to a study carried out by the job portal Jobatus.es, these are 5 of these jobs that could disappear because of artificial intelligence and, more precisely, of the technology called “machine learning”, which learns and improves automatically through experience.

1. Vehicle drivers

Probably one of the first that comes to mind. Today, there are already cars that can drive on their own on the freeway, passing, changing lanes and other maneuvers. Maybe in a few years it will even be mandatory for all cars to be autonomous, because if we eliminate the human factor, at least in driving, practically all road accidents will be eliminated. But what would happen to the jobs of taxi driver, bus driver, machinist and even airplane pilot? In fact, Metro de Madrid is already studying some sections in which the wagons are driverless.

On the other hand, new business models could also emerge while others disappear. Can you imagine that after leaving us at work, our car would do a taxi service on its own, generating additional income? It is clear that AI will gradually change most industries.

2. Photo bank photographers

Currently there are different types of photography: artistic, advertising, fashion, documentary, journalistic … One of these types is stock photography, which we need to give dynamism and color, for example, to a Web page.

Right now, there are free and paid image banks to get these types of images. But these photo supplies may not be needed in the future, as the AI ​​could instantly generate the image you need with the specific features you are looking for at that time.

3. Diagnostic imaging technician

We have already seen that machine learning works well with the subject of images. And it is that these neural networks could, if they had a sufficient amount of sample data to rely on, detect in an x-ray if there is pneumonia, or metastasis, etc. Thus, the professional who devotes himself to studying the photographs and analyzing them for this purpose may disappear.

In fact, there is already technology in the United States that can detect two specific retinal diseases with an efficiency of 95%. AI is also already being used to support the early detection of breast cancer.

4. Web designers

There are companies that seek to differentiate themselves, to stand out, to be original and to break with trends. But there are also companies that need their website to be up and running quickly and in the same style as what’s already on the market, so these types of sites are easy to emulate and therefore able to be generated by AI.

This is why certain types of web designers, those who limit themselves to copying, pasting and joining pieces of code to create a website can be replaced by “machine learning” until there is only one. designers who bring something different that was not there before. .

5. Journalists

Another possibility that currently exists is to introduce conversations that, thanks to “machine learning”, AI can analyze and then continue. Even if we provide you with enough data, you can mimic the way the real people who started the dialogue speak.

But if we go further, it is also possible to introduce a title and directly generate the body of the news. And as we always ask ourselves, can this be seen as a tool for journalists or on the contrary be detrimental to them and the readers?

There are also apps like Jukebox already out there that create music with all of its instruments and vocals, although that hasn’t been made 100% realistic yet. But there are even programs which, from a database of, for example, several paintings by the same painter, can generate a new work with the same artist style.

What we don’t know is whether in a few years, artificial intelligence will have this spontaneity, this emotion and this creative “don’t what” of humans or will simply be limited to imitating us. We will have to wait a few more years to find out.

HRDigital