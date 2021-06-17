Five key questions to manage vacations, maternity and paternity leave, medical leave … and an essential aspect in all of this

Often, companies do not pay attention to essential aspects of their day-to-day operations, the optimization of which can be differential for the productivity and profit of the company itself. One of these aspects is the management of absences. Maybe managing employee vacations, special time off or sick leave well can seem like a routine and manageable part in organizations, but far from it all it can be a real headache on more than one occasion. head, beyond the legal and administrative aspects. problems.

In the webinar entitled ‘Make visible, optimize and digitize your absence management: How to make it easy, correct and profitable?’, Organized by Cézanne HRyRRHHDigitale next Tuesday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Experts in HR and labor law will provide the keys and the right solutions to manage absences in the company. It will answer these five questions, among others:

How to legally manage absences? Can paternity and maternity leave be divided according to the taste / need for work? Can workers benefit from additional time off if they have to look after their children or elders or should they be deducted from wages or vacation? What happens after the death of a family member? How to handle this situation? How to manage the “free” hours for medical examinations?

These questions and many others will be answered during the digital meeting which will have the presence of Sergio Moreno, HR strategic consultant at Cezanne HR; Carolina Czar, labor advisor for the SHA Wellness Clinic; Eva M Lucero, legal editor of the social space at Lefebvre; and Sandra Snchez, head of labor relations at CBL Logstica. All this, in a debate moderated by Adrin Gonzlez, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital.

And finally, but perhaps most importantly, our experts will talk about an essential aspect, without which all of the above would be meaningless. Beyond the legal, legal and commercial aspects, common sense is essential in the management of a company and, in the absences, it was not going to be less.

Do not miss the webinar ‘Make visible, optimize and digitalize your absence management: How to make it easy, correct and profitable?’

