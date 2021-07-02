Five key steps for a safe return of teleworkers to the office

According to Ofita, for September, companies are rethinking their workspaces in an attempt to ensure maximum security for their users. “But this overhaul is not only a question of health and safety. It is also linked to the need to respond to the new ways of working that have come from the hand of the pandemic”, explains Camilo Agromayor, Managing Director of Ofita, a design and office furniture company.

Businesses are wondering when their staff should come to the office, how, and more importantly “for what” if they can work from home.

“Without a doubt, the role of the office has changed, and once we have redefined it conceptually, we can now implement different measures to reshape spaces, thinking of guaranteeing the safety of the staff and facilitating the new dynamics. working, now more flexible. , agile and collaborative, ”he adds.

The safe workplace will differ from company to company, but in general 5 steps can be taken, according to Ofita:

Redefine. Determine the new purpose of the office and what workspaces are needed in this new office concept. Follow regulations and guidelines and react to changes as they occur. Communicate. Build workforce confidence through process and data transparency. Adapt the office environment to ensure employee safety at all times. Implement various actions such as: conditioning a new ventilation system; implement a new distribution and / or configuration of workstations to maintain adequate safety distances between employees; determine the safe visits to the office; mark areas; reinforce all the cleaning and maintenance instructions for the facilities or have furniture that protects us, such as protective screens or furniture with Zero Covid surfaces.

Set up space management and reservation systems.

One of the keys to the new offices is their non-territoriality, that is to say that the spaces and workstations will not be allocated to a single person but will be shared by all.

Controlling all employee schedules and movements, ensuring compliance with all Covid regulations and protocols can be a challenge for this system. For this reason, Ofita recommends betting on reservation technology and space management for safe use.

Job booking software allows you to manage jobs and workspaces from cloud-based systems.

Users can reserve space on the web, using a mobile app, in a booth, on digital screens in rooms and workstations, or on the Outlook calendar.

Additionally, cleaning crews can access the reservation system and receive their own schedules, so they know which areas need cleaning performance and when.

DRHNumeric