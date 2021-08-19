Five keys that make science and technology parks a future opportunity to nourish the economic fabric

Encouraging knowledge exchange and business collaboration, and fostering the construction of environments that foster the installation of talent to foster innovation, are some of the main keys.

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – August 19, 2021



Science and technology parks and innovative ecosystems have proven to be resilient environments to the crisis resulting from the pandemic. Thanks to their innovative character, as well as to the collaborative environment that governs these spaces, Spanish science and technology parks have positioned themselves as true incubators of innovation. Indeed, according to APTE (Association of Scientific and Technological Parks of Spain), in 2020, employment in parks increased by 3.3% compared to the previous year, which translates to 184,508 employees and the need for new facilities.

The proof is the Margarita Salas of Gijn Knowledge Mile. Un espacio geogrfico donde se encuentra el ecosistema innovador de la ciudad, y que acoge has ms de 180 empresas, centros tecnolgicos y de formacin, un hospital universitario, y muchos otros agentes implicados in the evolucin de la ciencia, la tecnologa, la cultura y art. Thanks to the expansion, the park will have 220,000 m2 of gross surface area for the installation of innovative initiatives, in addition to tertiary services which will cover the needs of the environment.

Currently, more than 10,000 professionals and 13,000 students develop their activity in this ecosystem whose common denominator is the generation and transfer of knowledge. Therefore, this expansion will cover future trends with multifunctional spaces that facilitate the relationship between companies and the recruitment of talent.

But what is it that makes science and technology parks like this one in Spain designed as essential enclaves to nourish the economic fabric and promote innovative projects? Experts from Gijn Impulsa, manager of the Science-Technology Park located in the heart of the Mile, analyzed the main keys that position these centers as strategic spaces.

They facilitate relations between companies. This type of ecosystem offers a unique space in which networking between companies and professionals from different sectors is one of the main attractions. In the specific case of the Gijn Knowledge Mile, these synergies are possible thanks to equipment that promotes creativity and research so that companies from different sectors can set up and develop their activity. In this way, it acts through different spaces designed for the development of business projects, providing financial support to the corresponding project or business with grants and other funding tools. In addition, multiple entrepreneurship support services are also offered, such as knowledge transfer programs, legal, technological and tax advice, technical conferences, training programs for entrepreneurs, among others. All of this makes these connections between professionals and experts happen naturally and efficiently. They constitute a place where knowledge is based. Collaboration and the exchange of knowledge between companies guarantee a double advantage for those located in parks with similar characteristics to those offered by the science and technology park of Gijn. The reasons can be found, on the one hand, in the ability to attract qualified talents; and, on the other hand, in the configuration of an environment for the generation of new opportunities which guarantee that these parks are a center of commercial impetus with high added value. These are spaces open to the citizen. The presence of business cores can go well beyond professional activity and professional development. Expansions such as the one that will be carried out in the Asturias Municipal Park will not be limited to working hours only. They will also ensure that the new built spaces are open to the public so that they can enjoy them and be part of the economic and social development of the city. The development of this expansion has been divided into two phases. The first will cover a total of 125,000 m2 and will have plots of different types, uses and sizes; and the second will develop the remaining 95,000 meters and complete the action area, with a total of 220,000 m2 built. They respect the environment in which they find themselves. Business parks must be a clear example of sustainability and respect for the environment in which they are located. Transferring these values ​​to both new businesses and those that already have a background is essential for the park as a whole to be environmentally friendly. To implement these good practices from the start, Mile of Knowledge Margarita Salas will work with building elements that have the least possible impact on the landscape. In addition, all buildings will be surrounded by green spaces, which will occupy a total of 76,626 m2, so that workers and citizens can enjoy them. On the other hand, the criteria of Agenda 2030 will be taken into account in areas such as environmental uniqueness, energy efficiency of new buildings, sustainable urban drainage, optimization of urban waste disposal, among others. They function as a gear for innovation. The convergence of companies, institutions, technological centers, universities and training centers creates an environment in which innovation is protagonist in fields such as science, technology, culture and art. In this area, Gijn Impulsa, the municipal company that manages the science and technology park of Gijn, the engine of this ecosystem, has a lot to contribute. Thanks to its availability of infrastructure and to its project finance and consultancy services for the growth, modernization or digitization of companies, innovative solutions find an appropriate place in which they can be developed.

Thus, the positive impact generated by science and technology parks such as the Margarita Salas Mile of Knowledge is clear. With the main objective of promoting and promoting the economic development and innovation of the place where they are located, the ecosystems of these characteristics nourish and build an ideal space for the modernization of companies and the development of new opportunities in a great diversity. of domains. And they do it by creating quality jobs, promoting research and nourishing the economic fabric. This impact has not only a local, but also a national scope, since the parks that work on the aforementioned keys will also be able to position Spain as a reference in which international companies can come to locate and develop their projects.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric