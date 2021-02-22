LETTER SIZE

Five keys to attracting and managing young talents in business

With the accelerated digitization of businesses in the wake of the Covid crisis, the needs of these young professionals have changed and talents must now offer greater flexibility and be ready to provide a fully online environment.

22 February 2021



If until some time ago the employer brand was not a priority for companies and employee turnover was always unequivocally synonymous with workforce issues, the paradigm has changed.

Professionals who are part of the millennial generation have a greater commitment to themselves and also the need to identify with the values ​​of the company; This is why it is normal that they have more rotation and higher development expectations.

Today, most companies already have a large number of millennial workers, professionals born between 1982 and 1994, and in many organizations they are a foundational piece. And it is that, having this type of talent has become more important than ever because of their innate ability to adapt to new challenges and their comfort in fully digital environments. However, it is necessary to know very well what are the needs of these professionals and what they expect from an organization, because the most prepared go from the status of candidates in the traditional sense of the term to those who will choose the company for which to work.

Young talents and attraction to SMEs

At Factorial, a software and services company specializing in solving human resources problems in SMEs, the average age of teams is 32 years old. While it is true that the company does not seek any specific type of talent and believes in diversity, it is the millennials who are most drawn to its culture and its possibilities for growth. Here are the five keys that technology shares in terms of managing this talent:

Transparent feedback This communication is open and transparent, preferably through tools such as the weekly or, at the very least, monthly “one on one” is essential. This feedback should be constructive, but clear. Flexibility and adaptation to the online environment: Millennials are often digital nomads, so it is essential to be flexible, offer both telecommuting and face-to-face work, and have the ability to adapt to a fully digitized online scenario, as well as changes. Consistent Recognition Used to immediate satisfaction, Millennials need to see the impact of their actions within the company, as well as rapid processes and responses. Likewise, from Factorial they recommend that satisfaction surveys be carried out more frequently, and also underline that these professionals still bet on merchandising. Clear objective: This employee profile has a greater commitment to himself and must be in a company whose values ​​correspond to his own. Plus, you are more productive if you know and believe in the cause. Training: Young talent needs a lot of training, and the most recommended thing for millennials is coaching and mentoring. Self-knowledge is also important, as is their understanding that they have a lot to learn and experience, regardless of their level of preparation.

