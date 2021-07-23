LETTER SIZE

Five keys to being able to minimize the impact of a crisis on the company

Every day we see business crises in the media because the conflict is more newsworthy than usual. This news highlights the fragility of the reputation of the company and the institution and the need to protect the company from external or internal attacks or any other event that jeopardizes its activity.

BY RRHHDigital, 00:01 – July 24, 2021



Despite the severity of the impact of crises, which can even lead to the disappearance of companies, many of them do not have a Crisis Manual and many executives are not even aware of its existence. It is for this reason that Bemypartner offers five keys or actions to take into account if we want to protect our business from internal or external attacks or circumstances that could affect us.

Prevention: Prevention would consist mainly in carrying out an analysis of the main risks that could affect our company, identifying both stakeholders and possible pressure groups and from there preparing a crisis manual and communication arguments. The crisis manual should also define the crisis committee and its roles, as well as the protocols, channels and equipment needed for a crisis. Creating working models and identifying different contact groups will save us critical time when the crisis hits.

Training: Many companies have crisis manuals, arguments, etc. but they are stored in a drawer and no one has read them. Without training and practice, a Crisis Manual will be of little use since the time of crisis will not be the time to read it. Training both the spokespersons and the employees who need it is essential so that they are properly trained to act at a time when the nerves may already be playing tricks on us.

Communication: From the identification of the different stakeholders and pressure groups, it is necessary to establish an action plan with each of them that allows us to maintain good communication and to work on an adequate reputation of the company. If we don’t already have open channels of communication with our target audiences, it will be impossible or very difficult to claim that these “communication bridges” open when things go wrong for us or we need their help. or their support.

Monitoring: Being the first to know about our own issues might seem like a no-brainer, but many businesses do not have the proper systems for monitoring media and social media or for detecting complaints and issues in their customer service channels. Many crises reach a larger dimension precisely because they did not detect a complaint or were not informed in time of a Tweet or negative news.

Update and review: In a changing environment, reviewing our main risks and stakeholders will be essential so that our anti-crisis strategy does not remain obsolete. Reviewing crisis manuals, contact databases, action protocols and communication plans at least once a year is essential to keep our manuals and plans valid and useful.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT