Five keys to staying motivated (and happy) at work after the holidays

Regarding the times of the day, the early hours of the morning are positioned as the most efficient part of the working day, unlike the last hours, when productivity levels drop the most Take care of interpersonal relationships, be clear on the goal of work and generate ‘no distraction’ moments help employees stay motivated and find happiness at work



BY RRHHDigital, 00:01 – August 30, 2021



Getting back to work after the holidays is not always an easy goal for most workers. July and August are, par excellence, the preferred months to rest and disconnect from the routine. This is how at least 42% of Spaniards consider it. However, summer vacations do not last forever and the time to get back to routine is in most cases inescapable. Para hacer que este momento sea lo ms sencillo posible de gestionar, tanto para empleados como para las compaas, Udemy -la plataforma de formacin y enseanza online en el mercado- presenta cinco important claves para mantener la motivacin (y la felicidad) laboral tras las holidays.

For its development, Udemy had the collaboration of instructor and leadership expert Agustn Lpez Guzmn. The goal is that the productivity and motivation of work teams are not affected after the return to normal, while keeping employees as happy as possible when they return to work after the end of the summer.

The 5 keys are:

Take care of interpersonal relationships. Maintaining a vibrant relationship with the rest of your coworkers will make work smooth and natural. Take advantage of all the experiences you have had during your summer vacation to reconnect with the rest of your team, whether during the breakfast “break”, at lunch time, etc. Something fundamental, too, to improve and build positive relationships, not only between workers on the same work team, but also between departments. Involving them in daily tasks, learning to listen to them and keeping their minds active, among other aspects, are also prime objectives when it comes to resuming the work routine and nurturing relations between managers and workers, thus facilitating the return. and bearable. Do not “force” the return. Taking a day off between the end of the vacation and the start of the routine helps to become aware of this and prepare for the return to work. That is, if our reinstatement falls on a Monday, try to come home from vacation to be on a Friday, for example. Likewise, according to a study by the company Redbooth, Monday is considered the most efficient day of the week (with a productivity of 20.4%) 2, so it may be a good idea for your return to work to coincide with this. day and take advantage of the rest of the week to resume other tasks and catch up. On the contrary, Friday is considered the day of the week with the lowest productivity. Set yourself goals and new challenges after the round. Before reintegration, it is essential to remember what our goals are at work and to set ourselves new challenges. That is to say, carry out a personal reflection activity in which to take into account and reconnect with what motivates you in your work, what makes you grow in the company, which helps you in your daily tasks, etc. On the other hand, goals must be ambitious, realistic and objective, in addition to being well defined from the start. Thus, to achieve these goals, companies currently have a great ally: training, which is very important to develop and improve the skills of teams, as well as to achieve better results and achieve business goals. According to the IDC study, investing 1 euro in the Udemy Business solution allows companies to achieve a return on investment of 869% in three years. Assess your team’s priorities. In addition to the lack of adaptability after the summer, there is also the unknown of returning to the office in person or of maintaining telework, which can lead to lower worker motivation. It is essential to take employees’ considerations into account in this area: knowing their opinion on teleworking, whether they plan or value a return to the office (at least twice a week), offer them greater flexibility, etc. At this point, it is estimated that 64% of workers who were forced to convert their home to an office during the pandemic will continue to do so over the next few months, albeit in a hybrid fashion, also alternating days at the office itself. . . Generate “distraction-free” moments. Very important to promote full attention in the work we do. For example, avoiding phone use for at least 30 minutes, reserving a room in the house or a specific, isolated space in the office to do a specific job, etc. According to the Udemy Workplace Distraction Report 2018 study of distractions in the workplace, 59% of workers believe personal use of technology is more distracting than work tools. So, and taking into account that the most productive hours of the day are concentrated between 9 and 12 a.m., according to a study by Redbooth, you can take advantage of this to avoid distractions during these hours and carry out important projects. and tasks.

“Happiness at work is achieved if we generate positive emotions in our employees. This is possible, for example, by working hand in hand with them and by emphasizing enthusiasm, self-confidence, optimism and gratitude, mainly. Emotions that can be reached and reinforced whether we telecommute or do it from the office itself. In this way, creating a pleasant and happy environment will also mean personal and professional success and greater productivity for the company, ”says Agustn Lpez Guzmn.

