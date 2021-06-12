Five members of the “Dominican Don’t Play” gang arrested for trying to kill a man in Seseña (Toledo)

The Civil Guard, as part of Operation “Coyote”, arrested five people for the attempted murder they carried out against another individual on April 20, in the “El Quiñón” urbanization of the town of Seseña (Toledo).

The inmates deliberately and suddenly accosted the victim, causing him very serious injuries using large machetes and other bladed weapons. The assaulted man had to be transferred to the Virgen de la Salud hospital in Toledo with a critical prognosis, the Civil Guard said in a statement.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the assailants belonged to the Latin gang “Dominican Don’t Play” (DDP), the assault on the victim being a consequence of the rivalry between Latin gangs.

The alleged perpetrators acted in Seseña and in the neighboring towns, having proved their link with common law crime, mainly in the commission of crimes against persons, against public health and against property.

Thus, they would have provoked extremely violent clashes against members of rival gangs established in towns near Seseña (Toledo) and south of Madrid, in order to avenge previous conflicts and take control of the areas where they intended to settle. .

This band, like others like it, aspires to control certain geographic areas, which is why they have established themselves in various regions of the country through the formation of territorial groupings which they call “blocs”, “cliques” or “chapters”. “.

In general, these violent youth gangs are organized groups with a strong hierarchy and where each of its members has a defined function.

Minors participate in many of these youth gangs, in many cases causing them to leave the family home and engage in illicit activities to fund the gang.

The operation was carried out by the information group of the Toledo Civil Guard Command, with the support of the Special Central Unit 3 of the Information Office and various units of the Toledo Command Office.

These investigations were directed by the Court of Instruction number 7 of the city of Illescas (Toledo).