Five pillars to create (and maintain over time) happiness in business

In the business world, the figure of the Chief Happiness Officer has started to be put in place, in charge of promoting employee happiness and responsible for attracting and retaining talent in companies through defined “happiness strategies”. .

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 – 06 July 2021



Although happiness and satisfaction in the work environment can depend on a large number of factors, there is no doubt that corporate well-being has become an essential variable for companies and organizations. In fact, in the business world, the figure of Chief Happiness Officer (in Spanish, Director of Happiness) has started to be implemented, in charge of promoting employee happiness and responsible for attracting and retaining talent in businesses through “defined happiness strategies.” The advantages of these strategies are multiple: more employee engagement, competitive advantages in the market, talent retention and lower absenteeism rates are achieved.

But what are corporate “happiness strategies”? How is happiness promoted in businesses and organizations? For Agustn Lpez Guzmn, leadership expert and instructor at Udemy – the world’s largest online training platform – “people are looking for work not only to make us perform economically, but also personally. We seek what we do to make us feel good, to maintain good relations, to obtain results which have a positive impact on society and the environment ”.

So, Udemy, together with Agustn Lpez Guzmn, shares the five key factors to promote happiness in business, according to the `SHARP model.

S for ‘Fort’ (in Spanish, strong points). It is about aligning work with personal strengths. The strengths are linked to our performance and our passions. On the other hand, “character strengths” also play a role, that is, when a person is at his peak on a personal level. Aligning work with work and personal strengths is a way to improve skills in the work environment to effectively achieve set goals. H for ‘Health’. This factor is the key to a good “happiness strategy”. The word speaks for itself: it consists of managing our vital energy from the physical, the emotional and the spiritual. The demands of the job can generate certain levels of stress. Indeed, one of the consequences of the pandemic derived from the instability of employment is toxic productivity: producing more than necessary in the face of fear and uncertainty. Therefore, a balance is needed between the wear and tear caused by stress and recovery inside and outside of work through physical care (exercise, rest, balanced diet, etc.) and emotional care (working out). on interpersonal relationships and devote time to disconnect). A for ‘Absorption’. Absorption is the ability to focus on the present moment to achieve our goals, and this can be achieved by avoiding distractions. These can be both internal (worries, fears, self-criticism) and external (smartphones, emails, chat apps) distractions, and are a serious problem as they cause loss of focus at work, decrease productivity. and generate stress and stress. .dissatisfaction. One of the ways to combat or lessen work absorptions is to establish greater clarity in our goals to be achieved, as well as to practice mindfulness or meditation to train our attention. R for ‘Relationship’. Training people in suitable environments to develop interpersonal skills and processes enabling interpersonal communication is a key factor in fostering happiness in the work environment. Generating moments of interaction to get to know each other is relevant when it comes to nurturing and fostering positive relationships. In addition, they enrich the collective intelligence of the company, as a perfect and relaxed atmosphere is generated to share knowledge and develop creativity. P for “Objective”. Vocational work allows people to be more productive and more motivated to achieve their goals. A successful “happiness strategy” at work must foster motivation and help employees find their goals, those for which they are doing their jobs. For Agustn Lpez Guzmn, “it is not the same to work on the task for financial compensation or for the status it grants you, as it is to work for the impact that your work generates on society. It is not the task that drives an important goal, but how I do it and why I do it ”.

