Five professions you can be successful with around the world by speaking a foreign language

Being bilingual becomes a qualification that allows you to stand out among many applicants and improves your chances of finding a place at university or a job.

The pandemic has shown that working remotely can be very effective in some jobs. In view of this, foreign languages ​​play a crucial role in boosting careers in many industries. Universities and multinational companies appreciate that applicants speak a second language and in many cases this is an exclusive requirement. italki, a global language learning platform, examines five professions in which speaking a second language can pave the way for professional success.

Nowadays, being multilingual becomes a diploma that makes it stand out from many other applicants and improves one’s chances of finding a place in university or a job. Those who are fluent in a foreign language are more likely to move into managerial and better paid positions. Indeed, knowledge of a foreign language can increase wages by 10 to 15%, depending on the employment agencies.

Nowadays, more and more industries depend more and more on the international workforce or the professional life is more and more global and mainly consists of dealing with customers from other parts of the globe, where mastery of a foreign language is presented as the main tool for communication in the workplace. . According to italki, these are the jobs with which one can succeed across the world by speaking a foreign language:

Remote employee manager: this is a position that has taken on a lot of importance after the implementation of teleworking, because it is essential to have a manager who supervises all the employees who telework in the world. Director of Digital Supply Chains: The retail industry is increasingly digitalized, but there is always a need to ensure that the right product arrives in the right place at the right time. To do this, a director remotely controls the supply chain using various digital tools. Translators and interpreters: resistant to the crisis, this profession covers all sectors of the economy and today language services linked to the health sector in particular are in greater demand than ever. Online language teachers: the global language learning platform, italki, is a perfect example. It currently has more than 15,000 native and qualified teachers who teach more than 130 languages. Tourism professional: after the stoppage suffered by tourism during the pandemic, this sector should experience the strongest growth in the years to come, since the accumulated desire to travel and the reactivation of the economy will lead to envy and the need to visit new destinations.

In addition, language skills are highly valued in professional circles, especially in areas such as import / export, public relations and marketing in companies and international organizations. Whether you are applying for a job in the tourism sector, studying a semester abroad or being a director of studies, italki has become the alternative to language schools because it is a safe, flexible option. and affordable.

