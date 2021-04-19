Five recommendations for ensuring employability through learning

LETTER SIZE

Training, better digitally: five recommendations to ensure employability through learning

It is essential that professionals, whatever their position and their sector of work, complete their profiles with digital training with programs adapted to the post-pandemic era, both in terms of format and content.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – April 19, 2021



If anything has become clear after everything we’ve been through in 2020, it’s the importance of updating, transforming and even reinventing ourselves to be successful in the new landscape, in which digitalization is increasingly the protagonist. In this sense, continuing education is the basis for always being up to date with the booming trends in different sectors and digital evolution, and for continuing to grow as professionals. But for this, it is essential that employees, whatever their position and their sector of work, complete their professional profile with digital training to ensure their employability. And it is that this aspect, which was previously an added value, is now presented as a key factor for the development and growth of professionals, taking into account that companies must be up to date with digital strategies and know where go trends. .

The habits and demands of professionals have changed, as have the demands of companies for talent. Therefore, for a program to be successful in the new context, it must be adapted to these new trends, both in terms of format and content. An example of this is The Valley’s “Master Fundamentals in Digital Business”, the first program that brings together the main lessons and effects of the pandemic in the field of digitalization and business.

However, when choosing the most suitable digital training for each professional, there are some factors that need to be evaluated. Valley experts give 5 recommendations for choosing the program that best fits the demands, needs and professional goals of each person, and which, at the same time, guarantees success in the new post-Covid business environment:

Digital disciplines for success in the workplace: increasingly, technology is the part that facilitates new work methodologies, tools that help optimize processes and other trends emerging in the workplace job. This is why, to be relevant in the new environment, it is essential to be at the forefront of digital evolution and new disciplines that are emerging in this field to boost business, such as digital marketing, digital commerce , Growth Hacking., Electronic commerce, Soft Skills, giles methodologies, among others. The formats of the programs, which are currently key: in vocational training, formats such as certificates, diplomas, digital badges or fundamental masters which certify the knowledge and mastery of digital tools of a professional in a professional environment are moreover in more currents less time than a traditional master. And it is that in a context where digital disciplines are more and more specific, and where professionals have less time to train, the main thing is to choose the format that best corresponds to the objectives and to the lifestyle. of each, taking advantage of the new programs that are presented. in more innovative formats, so that spending time studying is not an obstacle in everyday life. Methodologies, better if they are practical and real: theoretical training is essential to obtain generic knowledge on a subject, but to really achieve specialization, absorption of knowledge and mastery of the use of digital tools , it is essential that training programs based on practical learning and applicable in the work environment. For this reason, training using methodologies such as “Learn by Doing”, “Design Thinking” or “Lean Marketing” is recommended. In the case of online training, programs that include live or face-to-face sessions to deepen what has been learned, and even connect with faculty, stand out. The faculty and the prestige of the school, a factor to be valued: a very important part of business training is the networking and the bonds that can be established both with colleagues and with teachers. This is why the faculty and the prestige of the school are a factor to take into account when evaluating the different options available in the academic offer. In this sense, from The Valley, after more than 10 years of experience in this field, they recommend programs in which teachers are active professionals in their field of teaching, which ensures that the knowledge is as up to date as possible and provide real case examples to understand the application of the different disciplines in the real environment. Flexibility, a decisive factor that can bring great benefits: when choosing a training program, its format and the equipment it offers must be taken into account to ensure compliance with the new requirements of flexibility, comfort, convenience and work-life balance., For example, the ability to follow sessions from anywhere with full or even delayed experience. In this sense, other factors such as the flexibility to choose the specific subjects in which a student wishes to train, without the obligation to follow structured training programs, are also to be valued.



