five things to keep in mind

Christmas is approaching and, with it, one of the busiest times of the year. There are many who are enjoying the purchase of a laptop computer for a loved one at this time. Choosing a computer is not an easy task and we want to help you. Other web pages prefer to directly recommend a series of computers and link them in these types of posts. However, we prefer to take into account the proverb which says: “Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day; teach him to fish and you will feed him for life. Today you will learn how to choose a laptop from many options. Dark!

1. What is your budget?

This is the first thing you must ask yourself. When it comes to laptops, $ 100 can make the difference between a laptop that “isn’t bad” and a computer that can already be considered “good”. Knowing your budget in advance is crucial. You need to be clear on how much you plan to invest in a product of such importance and which will probably accompany you for many years to come.

For this reason, we always recommend stretching as much as our pocket allows. In this world, as in all of them, there are times when “cheap is expensive”. We cannot expect a laptop under $ 300 to give us good performance and be able to accompany us without problems for many years to come. We also cannot trust very little known brands with hardly any references.

2. What do you need?

The IT group

We do not all have the same needs. If you are a student who only wants the laptop for watching TV shows, movies, playing basic games, and doing homework in school or college, a laptop in the range of 400 at 600 € will be more than enough. In this case, when choosing a computer you will give priority to aspects such as portability (reduced weight and a screen of 14 inches or a little less), or even the evaluation of convertibles (laptops with touchscreen including keyboard can be removed or retracted).

In such a situation, you won’t mind running out of dedicated graphics or having a mid-range processor like a Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Intel i3 or Intel i5. We try to avoid, in any case, processors such as Intel Celeron and Pentium, which offer poor performance. We will only evaluate them if the budget is very small without the possibility of extending it, not being able to spend more than 350 €.

If, on the contrary, the laptop will be your main working tool and you devote yourself to areas such as design, programming or you want to run very heavy games, you will have to spend a figure that will rarely go down. below 700-800 €. You will be looking for a laptop with a large screen (minimum 15.6 inches) and quality, with a dedicated graphics card, a good keyboard and a high-end processor (usually an i7).

3. The SSD is not negotiable

Computer today

It is essential that your next laptop has an SSD. For those of you who are not familiar with this concept, know that SSDs (SSDs) arrived years ago to replace hard drives (hard drives) as storage units. This transition has accelerated in recent years and today most laptops sold come with integrated SSDs. However, there are many department stores that continue to try to “sneak” obsolete equipment to their customers, with older generation hard drives and processors priced too high.

SSDs, while more expensive than traditional hard drives (although this price difference has been reduced significantly over the years), are much faster. We will notice this difference in speed when turning on the PC, running applications and programs, opening files … Today Windows 10 is a completely different operating system with and without SSD, so when choosing a computer, you should pay close attention to Your presence.

4. Consider the brand when choosing a computer

There are many brands: Lenovo, Acer, Asus, Teclast, Surface, HP, MSI … Each brand has different ranges, more or less successful, which we want to tell you about. To do this, we are going to make a very simple tiering that will help you choose the range you want to bet on when choosing a laptop:

High end high end: Lenovo ThinkPad / ThinkBook, Microsoft Surface (especially for laptop and book) and MacBook Pro. Mid-range with high-end keys: Lenovo Ideapad 5, Huawei Matebook. Low or mid / low range: Lenovo Ideapad 3, Honor. Games: Lenovo Legion, Asus ROG, MSI.

In particular, Lenovo’s good work in recent years stands out, with well-built laptops, very balanced hardware, and the use of good quality components. This is probably the most important brand to consider for a user who does not have special needs and is simply looking for fast, balanced and all-terrain equipment.

In the lowest range, that of 200 to 300 €, we will mainly find teams with ChromeOS, a Google operating system based on web applications and the Android ecosystem. Microsoft will launch its own “light” version of Windows in 2021 to compete with this system: Windows 10X. You might want to wait until then if you want a team of these characteristics.

5. Where to buy?

Stay away from little-known websites that seem to offer prices well below the usual prices. If you want the best comfort and the best guarantee, you have to turn to large distributors such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PCComponentes or Fnac (among others). Plus, in the heat of Black Friday, you can find some great deals that will make it easier for you to choose a computer that’s right for you.

Since we know that department stores sometimes “cheat” with deals, making us believe that something is at its best historical price when it isn’t, we recommend that you use this tool. It is an offer checker and its operation is very simple, you just need to paste the link of the offer in question so that it analyzes its maximum, minimum and historical average price.