Five tips for adapting teleworking to summer

Montaner & Asociados, la marca insignia de Grup Montaner que ofrece servicios de consultora en gestin del cambio en las organizaciones, captacin de talento y seleccin Onboarding, propone cinco tips sobre como adaptar el teletrabajo al verano y mantener un nivel ptimo de motivacin y productividad de the people.

Teleworking, remote work or remote work has established itself in most companies, especially in the service sector. The adaptation to this new model in 2020 was to be swift, so in many cases the formulas are still being polished and improved. The beginning of summer and the way of coordinating remote work is one of the points that generates the most doubts in companies. What limits should be set so as not to lose productivity? How do we keep employees motivated to continue to achieve goals this time of year?

Montaner & Asociados offers you five tips to achieve the perfect balance between motivation and productivity in summer:

1. Build a sense of trust, trust

One of the debates these days is whether people can start telecommuting from places other than their usual home. The reluctance that existed until now vis-à-vis telework, in many cases already overcome, now reappears when the possibility of working from a second home or another place associated with a disconnection and / or holidays arises.

If this pandemic has learned anything, it is to create an even greater bond of trust between employees and managers or managers. This confidence, after all, is based on a sense of responsibility and the achievement of goals. If so far this relationship has been fruitful (and teleworking proves to bring multiple benefits to both employees and the company), perhaps it is time to put an end to the taboos and continue to consolidate this confidence in these new circumstances.

2. Work for projects

One of the debates that is starting to make noise in different companies is whether or not to apply methodologies that promote project work. For many it is already a reality to work with Agile, SCRUM … but it has not always been considered as equally applicable in any type of business or sector.

“Working on projects” may sound very sophisticated, but at the end of the day it’s about breaking down responsibilities into small tasks that can be completed in a short period of time, with a coordinator to follow up. This way of working, also linked to seasonality, could be an organizational support and a guarantee of results among the employees, hence the importance of reaching the goal of this week or this month, no matter where is reached.

3. Flexibility synonymous with productivity

If using the work methodologies mentioned above does not fit your business profile, flexibility is something that can be applied if there is a will.

Giving employees the confidence to organize their time as they see fit will not only increase motivation and a sense of belonging to the company, but will also help boost productivity. Obviously, for this, it is necessary to accompany and help the employee by setting him clear and easy to follow instructions and limits.

Summer may be a good time to rethink that it’s not just about ‘place’, but finding the perfect balance so that everyone can perform their tasks in the best possible way. Flexibility, if the results accompany it, should be the new must for companies.

4. Yes to reconciliation

Telecommuting has brought various benefits, although one of the most popular is work-life balance. Being able to solve and deal with personal issues during the workday has been a revelation. And not only during the working day, such as receiving an order at home or when setting up a washing machine, but also to be able to take advantage of the time that was previously invested in transport to the place of work.

Supporting and facilitating reconciliation is a guarantee of success for any business. And it is precisely here, in conciliation, that flexibility is also needed. In the summer, families with children, for example, will see their work-at-home routines cut short. But it wouldn’t be so stressful if, considering the best management for everyone, everyone could decide when and how to work while still delivering results.

5. Meetings yes, but with a time slot

Some companies start reducing working hours in July, others apply it to certain days or weeks in August, and there are some whose working hours are not changed. Therefore, rearranging meetings so that they are always first thing in the morning can help you make better use of the rest of the day. Especially considering the fact that customers and suppliers can also see their schedules changed and it will take a clear morning of tasks to be able to communicate with them.

