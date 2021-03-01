LETTER SIZE

Five tips for implementing artificial intelligence in HR departments

Improving the employee experience by interpreting data, optimizing recruiting processes, and building applications that facilitate lifelong learning and skills development are some of its benefits.

2021 appears to be shaping up to be the year of the definitive implementation of artificial intelligence in most industries, including human resources, a sector that has welcomed this technology due to the many benefits it brings. Improving the employee experience by interpreting data, optimizing recruitment and selection processes to accelerate talent recruitment, and building applications that facilitate lifelong learning and skills development for workers n ‘are just a few.

Experts in the human resources sector see how the implementation of artificial intelligence helps them in their daily routine and they trust it to energize and improve their services, as it promotes corporate culture and streamlines tasks in the field. Indeed, according to the study on “The impact of Artificial Intelligence on HR” carried out by the consulting firm Adecco, 98% of the experts questioned believe that they will exponentially increase the productivity of the company and 72% consider that they will improve the living conditions of the workers who compose it.

“Artificial intelligence has come to stay in human resources departments, streamlining processes, anticipating problems, improving employee experience and optimizing tasks. The benefits of this technology in this area are obvious, but there are some best practices to consider when implementing this technology so that human and digital resources can coexist. The goal is to complement the human contribution and not to compete with it. The formula to follow is to combine talent with the enormous capacities that Artificial Intelligence offers us. “said Antonio Chamorro, director of strategy atSistemas.

Tips for implementing artificial intelligence in HR

In this context where artificial intelligence is starting to become widespread, atSistemas, a 100% Spanish digital services consulting firm, has analyzed the keys to successfully implementing and integrating artificial intelligence into human resources services. :

Evaluate the data from a human perspective. Time and time again, he stumbles upon data slavery. Interpreting and drawing abstract conclusions from the human context can lead to bad decisions. For example, AI can help show a map that connects skills to outcomes and geographies, but the knowledge and sensitivity of HR professionals is needed to contextualize the data, put it into perspective, and draw ‘human’ conclusions. “. Understand what AI is learning and how it will be used. AI learns from actions taken in the past. Therefore, if conscious or unconscious biases have already been applied to the selection of CVs, for example, the AI ​​will learn that the right thing to do is add that bias, balancing more to an extreme by age, gender or age. geography. . This is why it is essential that human resources departments are involved in how AI learns and how it impacts decisions, especially if those are decisions that affect people. Before automating AI-based decision making, it’s essential to add context and sensitivity to decisions about people. Correctly integrate AI into work methods and processes. When AI reaches the workspace, it does not occupy physical space but influences work styles, processes and, when interacting with it, changes the employee experience. It should help workers break free from difficult, more technical skills, and allow humans to develop soft skills, related to emotional intelligence, storytelling or negotiation and process management. All of this can generate fear and lead to reckless behaviors when interacting with AI, such as making decisions without providing context to the data. Start with a simple approach and design a short-term ROI. AI initiatives can be complex to implement. The higher the ambition, the less technically feasible it will be or will require an excessive level of investment. More focused and realistic reach in an affordable time frame provides credibility, learning, and there is always room to expand options later. Take into account the limits of the ethics of legislated, regulated or even how it will be applied. The benefits of a new technology should be consistent with the observation of correct use of increased capacity and use of data. Certain decisions should avoid being biased by predictions that may ultimately not be a reality. For example, suppose we leave the appointment decision to an RN. Since AI is built on the past, it is possible that it rejects certain internal profiles for their past decisions or results. However, people evolve, increase their knowledge and improve their skills. A talent decision should not only be based on history, but also on the potential future. A person can intuitively or identify another in the process of evolving to be the best candidate for the job.

Artificial intelligence brings many advantages in the field of human resources, especially in the exploration and analysis of large volumes of information and relevant data in every domain and in every process. But it is necessary to contextualize them and analyze them from a human point of view to use this technology in the most optimal way.

