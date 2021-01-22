Five tips for successful international negotiation in other languages

Searches for “international negotiation” in English have increased fivefold in the last quarter of 2020. Likewise, English courses focused on negotiation have increased by 120% in the past 12 months, according to firm data. training of French languages. A trend that should continue in 2021 due to the need for companies to seek sales outside of borders.

Undoubtedly, these data reflect the acceleration of the internalization processes of Spanish companies as one of the effects of the crisis caused by the pandemic. In this sense, HR managers were interested in specific training in international negotiation for workers.

Galle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone explains: “Language courses applied to international negotiations have always interested companies. However, the pandemic has revealed another challenge in the face of these situations. It is about international negotiation through videoconference “.

The group points out that when communicating in another language, not having the resources available in a face-to-face meeting exponentially complicates communication, causing a lack of resources and increasing stress. “What workers lack the most is the closeness that a face-to-face meeting provides. The empathy that develops is different and the way of communicating is closer and there are always more resources like non-verbal language In a videoconference, attention is focused exclusively on the face, ”explains the director from Hexagone.

Tips for negotiating in another language

1. Structure the negotiation

Any negotiation can be divided into different phases: the formal presentation, the start of the negotiation, the central part of what is being negotiated, the disagreement, the agreement and the middle or the result.

Once the negotiation is structured, it will be possible to organize the language to convey exactly the concepts to be communicated as well as to find the resources and the most used sentences.

2. Keywords

As in any strategy, the definition of keywords always makes it possible to define the objective to be achieved. The same thing happens when trading. It is recommended to define the keywords that correspond to the subject of the negotiation.

Once these words are understood and with the basic prior knowledge of the language, it will be easier to convey all the messages that you want to convey to the interlocutor.

3. Useful phrases

By defining the structure of the different phases of the negotiation and with the keywords you want to convey, you can detect and appropriately use these useful phrases that will help you communicate during the negotiation.

From Hexagon, it is advisable to create a list of these useful phrases that will help you when negotiating in another language.

4. Rules of courtesy

One of the main challenges of communicating in another language is undoubtedly knowing the rules of courtesy of the culture in which you will be speaking. Every culture has rules of courtesy that must be known and understood during a negotiation. These standards affect both timing, manner of speaking and educational standards regarding responses.

These rules must be taken into account, especially when it comes to a negotiation by videoconference, because not seeing the environment can lead to more complicated situations.

5. Study the interlocutor well

It is advisable to study the company and the interlocutor with whom you will negotiate well to adapt to the style of communication, conversation, etc. It is important to minimize physical contact and to respect distances so as not to disturb the interlocutor. During video conferencing, it affects the way you look at the camera and connect with the other person. It is essential to be well dressed.

