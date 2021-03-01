LETTER SIZE

Five tips for your CV that will help you find a job in 2021

Being concise, detailing your previous work experience, or having a video CV are some of the techniques you can develop in your CV to attract job recruiters.

BY RRHHDigital, 11h00 – 01 March 2021



According to data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA), in 2020, 622,600 jobs were destroyed in Spain, increasing unemployment by 527,900 people compared to the previous year and thus reaching an unemployment rate of 16, 13%. A figure already worrying in itself, but which is worsening even more for young people, one of the sectors of the population most affected last year in terms of employment, with a youth unemployment rate that is settling at 40.1%.

Therefore, ProntoPro.es, the portal that brings together supply and demand for professional and craft work, consulted two experts registered on the platform on how to develop a program that attracts job recruiters, in order to help all those who have lost their jobs, as well as those who are currently looking for new career opportunities.

Tips for creating a perfect and attractive CV

Be concise – Resumes should be no more than two pages long. It is important that the skills show through in the presentation: “Display them at the beginning or in a section where the reviewer can immediately skim over them. Recruiters often have very few minutes to devote to each document, so it is essential to call your name. attention immediately “, explains the business coach of Prontopro. In addition, Linkedin could be of great help when it comes to choosing the words to better define the skills, because it is a social network that allows you to visualize the skills needed for similar positions, assess that the skills are appropriate. Solid academic or professional experiences. Another key element to attract the attention of recruiters will be to describe in which academic and professional contexts we have developed certain skills If our goal is to emphasize that we are willing to invest all of our resources to achieve what we want, it will make sense. that it be registered in the program. Relevant and coherent experiences for the application must be highlighted, and those that do not generate points of contact with the company or the role must be left aside, ”explains the platform specialist. Few Nominations, But Good Submitting effective nominations takes time, but it’s the only way to get noticed in the midst of intense competition. It is better to concentrate on a few emails, but personalized according to the desired professional profile. Likewise, a cover letter should be attached to the program, because even if it is not explicitly requested, it can be a distinguishing feature. Thus, it is advisable to contact the recruiter of this company directly, to explain to him why we would like to work with him and what are the skills with which we think we can enrich the team. Video CV: no? For some time now, many selection processes have requested the submission of a video. This is a recording of a few minutes, sometimes compulsory and sometimes optional, in which we introduce ourselves and tell in a few words what is shown in the program and the cover letter. “It may seem complex at first, but the result will be much more realistic and personal, as well as memorable to the person receiving this video. This will be a key step that will help us remember after an interview “, emphasizes business coach Prontopro. Curriculum in English: It does not have to be a literal translation from Spanish. Many companies, in especially those in the digital sector, require a good knowledge of English, candidates for the post will therefore take a first test in this language to check their level. “If you want to access a company of this type or even apply for a position at abroad, remember that the course in English should not be at all a translation from Spanish “, warns an English teacher of the platform. In this case, moreover, the inspiration for the expressions to to use can be taken from the company’s Linkedin profile, as well as a sample English CV which can be easily found online.

