Five tips to ensure the well-being of your remote team

The global Covid-19 pandemic that affected the world in 2020 and continues into 2021 has led to an acceleration of digital transformation in the world of organizations.

Proof of this is the significantly higher percentage of remote jobs: according to INE data, in Spain, before the health crisis, only 16% of workers did so from home, while in the second half of 2020, this percentage rose to 37.6%.

Although many workers have already returned to the “normality” of the office, other companies have chosen to convert this modality, in a possible principle, into a fixed modality because of the amount of benefits it brings: improvement work. work-life balance, to increase productivity.

Since then, one of the biggest concerns and the one that raises the most questions when managing remote teams is how to maintain their efficiency and motivation. On the contrary, he rarely asks how our team is doing.

However, working remotely doesn’t mean you stop worrying about the condition of your workers. Like all things, this modality has its advantages and disadvantages and in fact, it is very important to ensure the well-being of remote employees to minimize certain negative effects such as the feeling of loneliness, the feeling of disconnection from work or stress due to overload.

Therefore, a good leader should care about his employees and know what they are like, even if they are working from home.

For some, this can be difficult. Fortunately, we live in an era of technological revolution, and from HR we can use different tools that will become our best allies to know how remote teams are doing.

Here are five tips you can follow to stay informed on the status of your employees.

1. Increase the flow of communication beyond emails

If there was communication before, now it is even more important to keep communication open and fluid.

Do not limit this communication to one direction. Emails are fine, but they don’t allow us to see non-verbal language, which is fundamental to knowing how our interlocutor is emotionally.

Use phone calls or video calls to share the most important information. Encourage your employees to use the camera whenever possible.

This way, you will be able to maintain a natural conversation as if it were in person, improving the interaction and allowing you to know the state of mind of whoever is speaking to us.

2. Organize informal virtual activities

A good idea is to organize informal virtual meetings, where employees can do fun activities.

Gamification is all the rage and is a good resource not only to develop skills and competencies, but also to disconnect from the routine and meet your team in a relaxed atmosphere that will help you better understand their way of thinking.

3. Create spaces for debate

In the organization’s website, a space can be created for employees to communicate with each other. In this way, an inclusive virtual environment is fostered, where people can share their vision and views or doubts about future projects or processes.

It is important that you can speak clearly and without fear of being judged, otherwise employees will feel embarrassed and we will not be able to know what they are thinking and feeling, making it difficult to help them when they do. need.

4. Uses HR Agile methodologies

These type of methodologies focus on the employee, so knowing how remote your team is is very helpful.

In addition, one of the strengths is that a large number of digital task management tools are used to carry out these methodologies, so distance is not an obstacle to knowing the workflow of employees. .

5. Use specialized feedback tools

Currently on the market, there are some very useful online tools, like Team Insights, which are used precisely to know the status of teams and which work both face to face and remotely.

These tools use Big Data and People Analytics systems, so they are very powerful when it comes to collecting data on team state and situation, while returning valuable information that helps improve the good. -being and satisfaction.

This type of software allows employees to give their opinions anonymously on different aspects of the organization, so they are reliable tools for knowing the real and impartial state of the organization and the people who are part of it.

Its use is essential for all these managers who want to know the status of their teams and be able to support them on their way to success, because employee success translates into success for the company.

This is why knowing the status of employees is so important: worrying about them, knowing how they are doing, helping them when they need it and avoiding future problems, it is to ensure their well-being, which adds to brand value, differentiates it from the competition and stand out among the best on the market.

