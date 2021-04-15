LETTER SIZE

Adequate nutrition directly affects your performance at work

Five tips to improve your telecommuting power and increase your productivity

Discover tips for organizing your menus, making sure you get an optimal diet every day of the week and saving time

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – April 15, 2021



Having adequate nutrition is essential to feeling healthy, vital and energized to face the day to day. This also happens in the workplace as it directly influences productivity. In this sense, it is important that business leaders promote healthy eating habits, in order to stimulate the well-being and health of their employees. It is true that times have changed. Before the pandemic broke out, the usual thing was to eat in the office, for which we had a tuper or daily menu in the downstairs bar. Today, with telecommuting, many people have had to adapt their home to the office and reorient the organization from day to day.

Anyway, from Yummy Sweets they tell you some tips for organizing your menus, so that you make sure you get optimal nutrition every day of the week and save time, so precious that we often miss:

Create a weekly menu: Planning is essential if we want to have a balanced diet. If we don’t, we run into the problem of not knowing what to eat and we fall into the mistake of going for the faster and easier, which usually tends to coincide with the less healthy. The main thing is to distribute the vegetables, proteins, carbohydrates and legumes, according to tastes and preferences, and to try to make the menu as complete and varied as possible, and not to eat the same two days for do not end up getting bored. Batch cooking one day a week: the trick is to devote a day, usually Sunday, to the preparation of the food and not take the time from Monday to Friday. A good tip is to cook all the accompaniments, whether it’s vegetable stews or creams, rice or sauces, which will always get us out of a hurry. Also known as meal prep, this option is great for planning your weekly menus and avoiding unhealthy temptations. Eat several meals a day: it is important not to skip any meals because, if we do, we come to dinner with terrible hunger and we devour the first thing that we find in the refrigerator, in addition to eating more than what we should . For this reason, it is important to eat well at midday, adding satiating foods such as avocado or extra virgin olive oil to our diet, which provide our body with good fats. Opt for healthy snacks to snack between meals: take into account the importance of taking breaks and take the opportunity to snack between meals. There are many options to get rid of the bug and control hunger, like nuts, carrot hummus or delicious candy, which are 0% sugar and fat and only 99kcal per bag. All of them will help us feel full and not continually think about the hours before the next meal. Spend time with your meals: It is essential that we take time to enjoy the food. Many times the accelerated pace of life we ​​lead does not allow us to fully enjoy the food, we eat at full speed and we don’t even have a few seconds to savor it. Experts advise to devote at least 30 minutes to food and to chew the food between 5 and 10 times, being aware of the way we eat.

In the words of Marina Caro, nutritional advisor at Yummy Sweets: “it is vital to acquire good eating habits in order to integrate them effectively into our lives. With small changes that improve the quality of what we eat, we will also notice a significant improvement in the productivity and vitality of our daily lives. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT