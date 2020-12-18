Five Windows 10 laptops to give away for Christmas 2020

Some dates are approaching which are generally of joy, union and solidarity. Christmas brings out the best in many people. It’s time for reunions, family dinners, gifts … Speaking of which, there are many who are considering giving a laptop with Windows 10 to a loved one.

We’ll help you make the right decision by showing you a selection of five great value laptops. They are designed for five very different types of users, because we want as many people as possible to be able to find help on these lines. In addition, we will not offer any alternative at an exorbitant price, because we understand the harshness of the current situation and the great economic crisis that we are going through.

Lenovo Ideapad 3: the cheapest alternative

We start with an ideal laptop for those who do not want to spend more than 400 € on a computer and who do not have big claims. This entry-level laptop from Lenovo has an AMD 3020E processor, more than enough for everyday tasks like browsing and editing documents. In addition, it is very well accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB M2 SSD. 2242 PCIe NVMe, the performance of Windows 10 (pre-installed) is therefore generally more than guaranteed.

It also does not lack in terms of connectivity thanks to an HDMI port, a 3.5mm jack port, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.1 ports and a card reader. Its sleek design and 15.6 inch HD resolution TN screen will look great on any desktop. Plus, Lenovo is one of the more reassuring brands when it comes to support and good builds, so we don’t have to worry. It’s definitely not a laptop for video editing or gaming, but there’s no better option for those who want something simple and solvent. You can buy it for 379 € on the PCComponentes site.

Honor MagicBook 14: the king of the mid-range. Ideal for students

Honor is a brand that is revolutionizing the laptop market. The reasons? Their laptops with modern design, their simple aluminum constructions and their excellent value for money. The Honor MagicBook 14 is the maximum exponent of these virtues and many people have not hesitated to qualify it as one of the smartest purchases of the year 2020.

This laptop stands out for its excellent aluminum finished construction (weight 1.38 kg) supported by a 14-inch IPS display with FullHD resolution, more than adequate for working and consuming multimedia content. All of this comes with one of the most successful setups of the year: AMD Ryzen 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD with very good read and write speeds.

The webcam is hidden in the keyboard (which Huawei and Honor are becoming all the rage) and has average quality, sufficient for video calls but without standing out in this regard. The power button includes a fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is charged via USB-C and has a very efficient ventilation system to keep the device at a good temperature. You can get it for 580 €. And it comes with Windows 10 pre-installed!

Huawei MateBook 14 AMD: a high-end laptop at an unbeatable price

This device is a real delight. In fact, a server writes these lines from a Huawei Matebook 14. This laptop is for those who want a product that combines power, portability, design, and excellent finishings. It is inevitably reminiscent of a MacBook in many ways.

Its 14-inch screen with a glossy finish and 2K resolution stands out. In addition, the brightness of 300 nits and the fact that it covers 100% of the RGB spectrum make the panel of this Matebook a true marvel. The viewing of multimedia content is spectacular and the level of brightness allows us to work comfortably at any time of the day. Plus, the screen’s 3: 2 aspect ratio (taller and less elongated) is ideal for work.

As for its guts, it stands out a Ryzen 5 4600H processor accompanied by a 16 GB DDR4 RAM and an excellent 512 GB SSD. The aluminum finishes, the exquisite touchpad, the good sound, the excellent ventilation and a more than decent camera (built into the keyboard) make this a great option for those looking for a good, durable laptop.

It does not have but not even the price: 799 € (which can be reduced to 720 € by means of a student coupon). It has Windows 10 pre-installed. Take a look at the rest of Huawei laptops, as they have options for all budgets.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15: Who Said Gaming Laptops Have To Be Too Expensive?

Playing video games is awesome. Provide hours of entertainment, develop your skills, immerse yourself fully in wonderful stories … this is something that should not be limited by the money we have. For this reason, we want to recommend you one of those gaming laptops which fall far short of the high-end claims but are more than enough to play the vast majority of titles.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 may not have a high-end build or a dazzling display with narrow bezels (which has FullHD resolution and a size of 15.6 inches). This is not your goal. HP intends to offer us a gaming laptop at a very competitive price and, for that, it sacrifices some sections to be able to offer us a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia GTX1050 graphics card and a 256 GB SSD. While RAM and SSD may seem scarce, they will be more than enough for a multitude of top tier titles, and if needed, both can be user-extended.

This, yes! This HP Pavilion Gaming 15 comes without Windows 10 pre-installed (which also keeps costs down). The installation of Windows 10 is very simple and its acquisition even more so. Then we leave you the link to buy the PC (the price of which is 650 €) and a Windows 10 Pro license (10 €).

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5: a tablet and a laptop in the same device

Not all of them are traditional laptops. Many users appreciate having a touchscreen, a device that, in addition to working, allows them to lie on the bed and place it next to them to watch their favorite series. The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 will meet all your expectations.

This device is powerful enough to perform daily tasks like surfing the web, writing Word documents, watching YouTube videos, etc. Mount an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD. Its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution allows long entertainment sessions.

However, the main feature of the equipment is not its correct hardware or sleek aluminum construction. What really stands out is its flexibility (as the name suggests). We can rotate the device 360 ​​° to place it in the most useful position at all times, which gives us great versatility. A highly recommended product that you can buy for € 599 with Windows 10 pre-installed.

