Flash floods in Nepal wreak havoc in Manang, Sindhupalchok, many dead

The situation in Nepal has worsened due to severe flooding and many rivers are in flood People are missing Kathmandu

The situation has become very bad due to the severe flash flooding in Nepal. Many rivers flow in flood and people are rescued with helicopters. The situation is worse in the districts of Manang and Sindhupalchowk. Security forces have also been deployed for relief and rescue operations in the country. At least 16 people were killed and 22 others disappeared in the floods.

Indian and Chinese nationals are also among those missing after the Melmachi River flash floods in other low lying areas, including the Indravati River Basin in Nepal’s Sindhupalak District. This information was given in a media report. The Himalayan Times reported Thursday that the district has been receiving torrential rains since Tuesday, due to which the lowlands of the Indravati River basin have been inundated.

The bodies of two Chinese nationals and one Indian national found

A high mountain area about 30 km from Melmachi was blocked by a landslide in a gorge, followed by flooding. The Melmachi Drinking Water Project (MDWP) in Melmachi was also destroyed. The Himalayan Times quoted MDWP spokesman Rajendra Prasad Pant as saying that the bodies of two Chinese nationals and an Indian national have been found so far.

Sindhupalchowk District Chief Arun Pokharel said: “The death toll is expected to rise in the coming days as many people have filed complaints about missing family members. The Nepalese army and Nepalese police said they had rescued 74 people trapped in the flooding by helicopter. About 200 families have been displaced by the floods while more than 1,000 families have been moved to safer places.