Flexibility, a key concept for eight out of ten professionals in the post-Covid work environment

DoveVivo, the largest coliving company in Europe, with more than 1,500 managed properties, 8 student residences and 8,000 beds in 14 cities, launches DoveVivo Lab, the observatory which analyzes the experience of young European professionals and students during the pandemic and their predictions regarding the new working modalities that will prevail in the future.

In its first survey, as the vaccination campaign moves towards a near return to normality, European workers and students were asked to understand how they coped with the performance of online activity within the walls of their homes during the pandemic and to deepen their expectations for their future.

The future of workers

One in two professionals return to work in the office in a stable manner. In fact, 67% of those surveyed plan to return to work in person, but will keep the option of telecommuting a few days a week. It is also interesting to note that for some of them (18% of respondents) telework has completely disappeared to make way for a week in the office over 5 working days. However, 33% of respondents say they imagine a future where teleworking will be common, with the possibility of working from home at least 3 days a week. When moving from forecasts to preferences, a very different situation arises: the key word for professionals is flexibility. In fact, 80% of them say that they would like to go to the office once or twice a week to better manage their private life, or that they would like to be able to choose to telecommute on a daily basis.

In any case, 7 out of 10 employees perceive the experience of home meetings as positive: in particular, 50% said they understood that teleworking is just as effective as face-to-face work, while 19% had fun observing their peers in a more relaxed attitude. The change, for 31% of those surveyed, was a negative experience, due to a lack of empathetic communication through the computer screen and increasing difficulties in finding time to schedule meetings.

Benefits of telework according to respondents

The possibility of managing one’s time differently is undoubtedly the most popular aspect of teleworking: in fact, 50% of employees say they have succeeded in transforming the home-office trip into time dedicated to their passions or hobbies. The comfort of their room or home, on the other hand, enabled some respondents (24%) to work better. Other notable positive factors are the possibility of spending more time with the family, returning to the place of origin for a longer period (19%) and the presence of colivers or the partner, thanks to which they were not missed. . %).

Disadvantages of telework according to respondents

Teleworking also presented various challenges. According to 31% of professionals, they felt the lack of opportunities to travel, meet new colleagues and launch new projects. Another equally negative aspect (30%) is the difficulty of separating professional and private life, resulting in the absence of well-defined schedules. According to 19% of those surveyed, however, the worst part was isolation. Many missed even the less sympathetic companions. Finally, 19% did not like the discomfort of the workspace at home.

Free time management

Despite the fact that being able to have more time at their disposal was one of the most valued aspects of teleworking, 21% of professionals said they still worked more than usual and had no time of respite. However, 58% said they spent the time gained on personal interests, while the remaining 21% realized the importance of professional retraining (upskilling and requalification) and took the opportunity to participate in training.

"We are happy to hear that our community of workers is keen to return to the office," said Valerio Fonseca, CEO and Founder of DoveVivo.

The future of students

Six in ten students say they prefer to go back to face-to-face, both because the real experience is not as satisfying as the distance experience and because the face-to-face gives them more autonomy and the possibility of living outside of the classroom. the family home. In addition, 34% of the young people questioned declared that flexibility must be the key word for the future, towards a hybrid pedagogy. Only one in ten students express a clear preference for distance education.

According to 42% of college students, the monotony of the days at home followed by the lack of opportunities to meet new people (29%) was one of the most negative aspects of the situation. However, the isolation and discomfort of the place and the devices represent 30% of the responses.

More than half of those surveyed are eager to invite their college mates home (although 20% choose to invite a small group of close friends or acquaintances). Finally, 17% would prefer not to meet at home but in the open air and in very large spaces.

