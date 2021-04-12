Flexibility and adaptation to change, the most important skills in today’s job market, according to our readers

It is already a fact that in an increasingly globalized and digitized society, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are faced with increasingly complex candidate search processes when choosing the type of candidate. competitions to be prioritized in the field.

For this reason, last week, from the Coffee Break show, we asked you the following question: What competition do you think is the most important in the current job market? And, for this survey, we have proposed four alternatives:

Flexibility and adaptation to change Creativity and innovation Leadership capacity Commitment and teamwork

The responses were overwhelming and a clear winning option was seen: flexibility and adaptation to change (39% of votes). Behind it is creativity and innovation (24%), leadership capacity (21%) and, finally, commitment and teamwork (15%).

Do you agree? Next week we’ll be launching a new poll from Coffee Break, the RRHHD digital television program, so stay tuned and don’t miss the opportunity to share your perspective with thousands of readers, vote now!

