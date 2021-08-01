Flights are suspended from the United Arab Emirates Indian travelers have to pay a large sum to go to the United Arab Emirates

Strong points

Travelers paying a high price to travel from India to the United Arab Emirates have to pay between 4,000 and 6,000 dirhams.

India extended the ban on international flights until August 31. The impact of this decision will be on Indians stranded abroad. On the other hand, stranded workers in India who want to travel to the UAE are also paying a heavy price. Indian expats traveling from India to UAE pay 4000-6000 dirhams as another travel arrangement as direct flights between India and UAE are suspended. Travel agencies offer packages ranging from plane tickets to 15-day hotel quarantine periods.

Travelers want to reach as soon as possible

A spokesperson for Forever Tourism said a number of restrictions are currently in place. One airline says passengers can travel by meeting certain requirements, while another airline says something else. This is a very contradictory situation and travelers are reluctant to go to a third country. Migrants stranded in India and worried about their jobs want to reach the United Arab Emirates by a new route as soon as possible.

Possibility to go to the United Arab Emirates via Qatar

Many Indian travelers choose to fly from Qatar, where the borders were recently reopened to fully vaccinated international travelers. From Doha, travelers can travel to the United Arab Emirates by Emirates, Qatar Airways or Flydubai. The spokesperson said passengers would like to have thorough confirmation before making payment.

Overseas Indians Avoid Travel

Indians can also opt for Maldives, Serbia, Georgia and Armenia to get to UAE, but people are reluctant to plan their trip. A spokesperson for Al Tayer Travel said many travelers are waiting for changes to the UAE’s travel rules. Passengers fear there will be a last minute change in flight rules, which could put them in a third country.

Special discount may be granted

According to recent updates from Etihad and the UAE aviation regulator, flights between India and the UAE will remain suspended until August 2. Some sources believe authorities may not launch fully commercial flights, but restrictions could be relaxed to allow “silver visa” and business license holders. Al Tayer Travel said scheduled India-Dubai flights from August 7 to 12 have been canceled.