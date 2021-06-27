flights from India to Dubai: flights from India banned in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai

The United Arab Emirates have decided to ban the entry of India, South Africa and Nigeria. The General Civic Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a statement on Sunday that entry is prohibited in 13 countries, including Pakistan. Earlier on June 19, Dubai said the ban would be relaxed after June 23 for those who have traveled there from India, Nigeria or South Africa in the previous 14 days.

According to Dubai, entry will be granted to people from India and South Africa who have been vaccinated and those who have tested negative in the past 48 hours from Nigeria will also be allowed entry. The GCAA said the ban will continue but said nothing about Dubai’s announcement. At the same time, Emirates Airline of Dubai said on Twitter that flights from India are available from July 7, but that could change.

people trapped in India

After the announcement of Dubai, the Indians who worked there had a great relief. Due to this ban, a large number of workers, especially those working in the healthcare sector, have been stranded in India. These Indian workers hoped to return. Certain rules have been established for passengers arriving from India. Only Indians who have obtained the Corona vaccine approved in the UAE will be allowed to come.