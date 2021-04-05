LETTER SIZE

FLOK, the project developed by Raona, awarded at Intra.Net Reloaded 2020

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 05 April 2021



In November, one of the most important events in Europe in the field of Digital Workplace took place, the “Intra.Net Reloaded” in Berlin.

On this occasion, Wolters Kluwer, a world leader in the development of complete software solutions for management, information and services for professional companies and companies with a3ASESOR, a3ERP and a3EQUIPO, thanks to its “Flok” project implemented by Raona, an Information Technology and specialist in solutions for the Digital Workplace and the improvement of the digital experiences of employees, had the great honor of receiving the Special Jury Prize for the best Digital Workplace project 2020.

Likewise, the Flok project obtained the award for the 3 best initiative in the category Best digital employee experience, which was determined by public vote.

* Source and additional information: https: //www.raona.com/el-proyecto-flok-de-wolters-kluwer-tax-account-ha-sido-premiado-en-la-intra-net-reloaded-de- berlin-2020 /

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT