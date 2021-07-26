Flood in China: Central China Flood Death Toll Rises to 56, Losses $ 10 Billion

Beijing

People suffering from heavy rains and flooding in China are now facing sea storms. Hurricane In Fa made landfall in eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday. A heavy rain warning has been issued due to this storm. After that people are sent from new areas to safer places. At the same time, the death toll in the unprecedented flooding caused by heavy rains in Henan Province has risen to 63.

Heavy rains forecast in many parts of Zhejiang

The local disaster control headquarters in Zhejiang said the storm made landfall in the Putuo District of Zhoushan City around 12:30 p.m. This is the sixth storm to hit this year. Weather officials predicted that the storm will hit coastal areas between Jiashing City in Zhejiang and Kidong City in Jiangsu Province on Sunday.

63 dead in floods in China’s Henan

Meanwhile, the death toll in the unprecedented flooding that hit Henan Province on July 21 has risen to 63 and five people are still missing. The dead included 12 people who drowned in a subway train and a water-filled tunnel in the provincial capital, Zhengzhou. The Chinese military blew up a damaged dam in Henan to divert rising waters from the river after its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.

Subway train submerged in severe flooding in China, water filled up to passengers’ necks, watch gruesome video

3 million people affected by flooding in Henan

According to the provincial emergency management department, around three million people were affected by torrential rains in Henan province and a total of 376,000 local residents were evacuated. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that more than 8,000 military personnel were working in 10 different danger zones in Zhengzhou City.

China delivers relief supplies to Henan

Food and drinking water were delivered to residents by truck on Sunday in Xinjiang city in Henan province, affected by severe flooding in China. The soldiers kept sandbags to fill the void in the river. In Henan Province, where the floodwaters receded, people removed debris from stranded roads and cars.

Video: The dam turned out to be “useless” like Chinese products, poured out like a deck of cards

Army deployed to fill the breach in the river

Other relief supplies, including food and drinking water, were trucked to a stadium in Xinjiang, where they were distributed to people affected by the floods. Xinjiang City is about 65 kilometers from Zhengzhou, the main city of Henan Province. Authorities deliberately released water to areas around Hebi City on Saturday to reduce flooding in some areas. Soldiers are on the war footing to fill a 100-meter-long and eight-meter deep crack in the Weihi River in Xinjiang City.

China lost two billion dollars

Volunteers engaged in the relief and rescue operations encouraged those affected by the floods by waving “Go Xinjiang” slogans. According to a report by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, more than 3,800 homes were completely damaged due to flooding in Henan Province and 920,000 people were evacuated to safer places. The flood caused a loss of $ 2 billion.