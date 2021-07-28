Flood situation in Islamabad: Flood in Islamabad, Pakistan due to downpour Shoaib Akhtar shares shocking video from sector E11

Strong points

Pakistan’s rains and downpours have worsened the condition of the capital Islamabad

The capital Islamabad has become in poor condition due to rain and showers in Pakistan. Due to the heavy rains, water has accumulated in many areas of the capital. Meanwhile, a video is increasingly shared on social media in which Islamabad’s E-11 sector road turned into a river and the car parked on it was washed away. This video was also shared by Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

Islamabad deputy commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat said his team was cleaning drains and roads. Everything will be sorted out in the next few hours. According to the weather service, parts of Islamabad have received 330mm of rain in the past few hours. In other videos shared on social networks, we also see that houses have been damaged due to the rain.

“No one from the administration came to our aid”

Shoaib Akhtar wrote: “Ordinary citizens saw this in Islamabad in the morning. This view is from Sector E-11. I wish people were safe. Hussain Zorawar, who lives in Islamabad, wrote that our house is in Sector E-11 and has been submerged in water since last night due to a downpour. So far, no one from the administration has come to our aid.

Pakistani leader Fatima Bhutto tweeted a video of a flood, hoping authorities would review it. The flooding problem must be solved immediately. As much to say to you that the capital Islamabad is managed by the government of Imran. Meanwhile, army personnel have been deployed to Rawalpindi due to heavy rains. The Pakistani army said army personnel were helping the civilian administration.