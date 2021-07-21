Floods in China: Heavy rains hit Zhengzhou in central China, passengers from Henan trapped in flood waters inside a train

Strong points

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in China’s Henan Province and so far 12 people have died. Not only that, around a lakh of people have been moved to safer places. Meanwhile, many horrific videos of the flooding in China are being shared on social media. In one of these videos, we see that a subway train was flooded with water and the water came up to the necks of the passengers. This video is said to be from Zhengzhoudong Station in Henan.

We see in the video that a lot of people have trouble breathing. In a video, the woman says this could be her last post. The woman is seriously trapped inside the train. Metro doors are also closed, preventing passengers from getting out. On Chinese social media, people posted videos saying that many passengers drowned at Shkoulu Station. However, this claim could not be independently verified.

Record 201.9 mm of rain

At least 12 people are said to have died in flood-related incidents in central China’s Henan Province and around a lakh of people have been evacuated to safer places. The Henan Provincial Meteorological Department said the provincial capital Zhengzhou received a record 201.9 mm of rain between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua reported. On Tuesday, downtown Zhengzhou received an average of 457.5mm of rain in 24 hours.

This is the highest precipitation in a single day since weather records were taken. It was said in the news that 12 people have died in flood-related accidents and around a lakh of people have been moved to safer places. According to reports, traffic in the city has stopped due to congestion in many places. More than 80 bus services had to be suspended, more than 100 were hijacked and “metro” services were also temporarily suspended.

More than 160 trains stopped at Zhengzhoudong station

Rainwater entered the city’s “Line 5” metro tunnel, trapping several passengers in a train. Police officials, firefighters and other staff from the local sub-district are engaged in on-site rescue operations, the newspaper said. The water in the “metro” is receding and the passengers are safe for now. More than 160 trains were stopped at Zhengzhoudong Station. 260 flights to and from the city were canceled at Zhengzhou Airport.

At the same time, local rail authorities have also stopped some trains or changed their schedules. Electricity and drinking water services were also suspended in parts of the city affected by the storm. The Meteorological Bureau of Henan Province and Zhengzhou Municipality has raised the emergency response level for meteorological disasters. Heavy rains are expected in Henan through Wednesday evening.