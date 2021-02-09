Florida Water Treatment Plant: Florida Hacker: Computer Hacked Florida Water Treatment Plant Trying To Increase Chemical, Drinking Water Becomes Poisonous – Computer Hacker attempted to raise the chemical in the water to a toxic level after hacking into the computer system of a water treatment plant

He survived a major accident in the American city of Florida. A hacker hacked into the computer system of a city water treatment plant. He tried to increase the amount of a chemical in the water.

In the United States, a hacker hacked into the computer system of the Florida City Water Supply Plant and attempted to increase the amount of the water purification chemical to become toxic. However, due to the attentive factory workers, this action was taken, otherwise thousands of people would be affected. Drinking water is made available to about 15,000 people in the region from this water treatment plant here.

Hacking the water treatment system

Cyber ​​security experts say the threat has increased with the system becoming more computerized and easier via the Internet. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gwaltieri told a news conference Monday that a hacker attempted to increase the amount of sodium hydroxide in the water by hacking into the treatment plant. Old Watermar Water Friday.

Try to increase the amount of chemical

The amount of sodium hydroxide increased from 100 per million to 11,100 per million. Sodium hydroxide is used in small amounts to prevent acidity in water and increasing the amount can have serious consequences. Incidentally, a supervisor saw the hacker doing this and he was quickly checked.

Death does not come, but …

Gwalatieri said people’s lives were not in danger, but that the intruders “brought sodium hydroxide to dangerous levels.” Sodium hydroxide may cause irritation to the skin and eyes. The sheriff said the intruder was active for three to five minutes. When he moved, the plant operator immediately restored the correct chemical mixture. Investigators said it was not immediately clear where the attack took place – whether the hacker was domestic or foreign. The FBI, the Secret Service and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.