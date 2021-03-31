flouting coronavirus standards in Pakistan: social distancing rages in Pakistan

Strong points:

20 people locked in one cell for breaking Corona rules. Social distancing must be followed to avoid Corona. A total of 6,63,200 positive Corona cases have been reported to date in Pakistan. Islamabad

The whole world is currently troubled by the ravages of Corona. Restrictions have been put in place in many countries to prevent corona infection. However, it often happens that the administration itself makes ridiculous mistakes in following these restrictions. Something similar happened this time in neighboring Pakistan.

Closed in same jail cell for social distancing violation

In fact, in a Pakistani city of Falia, around 20 people were put in jail for violating the Corona virus SOPs, i.e. social distancing, but what is interesting is that these people were placed in the same cell at the same time. This photo was tweeted by Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat.

People started having fun on social media

One user commented that Corona has yet to be arrested, so there is no question of being in a jail cell. At the same time, another user wrote that Corona can never pass through Pakistani police and prison guardrails.

6.63 lakh corona case in Pakistan to date

In Pakistan on Tuesday, 4,084 new cases were reported within 24 hours of Kovid-19, bringing the total number of outbreak cases to 6,63,200. At the same time, after the death of another 100 patients Due to the epidemic, the total death toll rose to 14,356 while the total number of people who recovered after recovering from the infection of 2,081 people in one day rose to 600,278.

